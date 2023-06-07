Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Chill Awaits: Slayer Immortalized with New Igloo Coolers

The larger KoolTunes cooler features graphics from the band's Reign in Blood album

Advertisement
slayer igloo cooler
Slayer (photo by Johnny Perilla) and Igloo’s Slayer KoolTunes cooler (via Igloo)
June 7, 2023 | 1:07pm ET

    Now we shall reign in beer: Igloo has unveiled a new line of Slayer coolers.

    To celebrate International Day of Slayer (June 6th), the cooler manufacturer dropped its latest artist collection, unveiling a pair of Slayer coolers in KoolTunes and Little Playmate formats.

    The KoolTunes cooler is adorned with graphics from the Reign in Blood album artwork and houses 26 cans (14 quarts). It also doubles as a weather-resistant Bluetooth speaker, retailing for $174.99.

    Related Video

    Additionally, Igloo rolled out the smaller seven-quart Little Playmate, which holds nine cans and features the Slayer logo against a black backdrop. It retails for $39.99.

    Advertisement

    “We are very excited to continue our partnership with Igloo and extend it to one of the pioneers of metal music,” said Jens Drinkwater of Slayer’s licensing agent Global Merchandising in a press release. “The collection Igloo has put together to honor Slayer will undoubtedly be a fan favorite and we look forward to doing more with Igloo and their talented team.”

    Remembering Jeff Hanneman
     Editor's Pick
    Ten Years Gone: Remembering Legendary Slayer Guitarist Jeff Hanneman

    Later in 2023, Igloo will be expanding the collection to include Slayer drinkware. For now, you can visit Igloo’s website to pick up a cooler. Product pics can be seen below.

    slayer cooler 1

    slayer cooler 2

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Tenacious D fall US tour

Tenacious D Announce Fall 2023 US Tour Leg

June 7, 2023

slipknot clown sitting out shows

Slipknot's Shawn "Clown" Crahan Sitting Out Upcoming Shows to Support Ailing Wife

June 7, 2023

geezer butler ozzy osbourne 2023

Geezer Butler Rules Out Black Sabbath Reunion, Doesn't Speak with Ozzy Osbourne

June 7, 2023

Social Distortion's Mike Ness, photo by Antonio Marino Jr.

Social Distortion's Mike Ness Diagnosed with Tonsil Cancer

June 7, 2023

Violent Femmes fall 2023 tour

Violent Femmes Announce Fall Tour Dates Celebrating 40th Anniversary of Debut Album

June 6, 2023

Gavin Rossdale and Amy Lee origins

Bush's Gavin Rossdale Shares Origins of "1000 Years" Duet with Amy Lee: Exclusive

June 6, 2023

guns n roses perhaps soundcheck

Guns N' Roses Soundcheck Unreleased Song "Perhaps" Prior to Israel Concert: Stream

June 6, 2023

overkill 2023 tour

Overkill to Embark on Summer 2023 US Tour

June 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chill Awaits: Slayer Immortalized with New Igloo Coolers

Menu Shop Search Newsletter