Chill Awaits: Slayer Immortalized with New Igloo Coolers

Now we shall reign in beer: Igloo has unveiled a new line of Slayer coolers.

To celebrate International Day of Slayer (June 6th), the cooler manufacturer dropped its latest artist collection, unveiling a pair of Slayer coolers in KoolTunes and Little Playmate formats.

The KoolTunes cooler is adorned with graphics from the Reign in Blood album artwork and houses 26 cans (14 quarts). It also doubles as a weather-resistant Bluetooth speaker, retailing for $174.99.

Additionally, Igloo rolled out the smaller seven-quart Little Playmate, which holds nine cans and features the Slayer logo against a black backdrop. It retails for $39.99.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with Igloo and extend it to one of the pioneers of metal music,” said Jens Drinkwater of Slayer’s licensing agent Global Merchandising in a press release. “The collection Igloo has put together to honor Slayer will undoubtedly be a fan favorite and we look forward to doing more with Igloo and their talented team.”

Later in 2023, Igloo will be expanding the collection to include Slayer drinkware. For now, you can visit Igloo’s website to pick up a cooler. Product pics can be seen below.