Masked metallers Slipknot have unleashed a surprise six-song EP, Adderall, along with two new music videos. The videos are for the previously unreleased tracks “Memories (Adderall – Rough Demo)” and “Death March,” with both clips directed by Slipknot percussionist Shawn “Clown” Crahan.

The Adderall EP features alternate versions and reworkings of the band’s song “Adderall,” as well as the non-LP tracks “Death March,” “Red or Redder” and “Hard to Be Here.” The original version of “Adderall” is the leadoff track on Slipknot’s most recent album, 2022’s The End, So Far.

“Deconstructing to continuously pave the way for evolution,” Clown said of the new EP and videos in a statement. “At this point in the program, nothing is safe.”

Earlier this year, Slipknot released the surprise standalone single “Bone Church,” featuring another Clown-directed video. The “Bone Church” video has surpassed more than one million views to date.

In other news, Slipknot have been dealing with some lineup changes as of late. Clown is sitting out the band’s current shows to be with his wife, who is suffering from undisclosed health issues. “We’ve been through this before and as always, we appreciate the love and support. See all of you very soon,” he said on social media.

Slipknot also recently parted ways with keyboardist Craig Jones, who had been a member of the veteran metal act since 1996. The band took to social media to share the news, but didn’t give a reason for the breakup, stating, “To our fans, Slipknot is announcing that we have parted ways with Craig Jones. We wish Jones all the best for the future.” A mystery new member has already taken Jones’ place, having played the band’s European tour kickoff on Wednesday night (June 7th) at the Nova Rock festival in Austria.

Slipknot will return to the States for festival dates in July (Rock Fest and Inkcarceration) and September (Blue Ridge Rock Festival). Tickets to Slipknot’s shows are available here for US gigs and here for international concerts.

Watch the two new music videos and stream the entire Aderall EP below.

Adderall EP Artwork:

Adderall EP Tracklist:

01. Death March

02. Adderall – No Intro

03. Adderall – Rough Demo

04. Red or Redder

05. Adderall – Instrumental

06. Hard To Be Here