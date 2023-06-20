Slowdive Announce New Album everything is alive, 2023 Tour Dates

Slowdive have revealed that their recently-completed fifth album, everything is alive, will arrive on September 1st via Dead Oceans. The announcement comes with a fresh slate of 2023 tour dates (get tickets here) as well as the LP’s first single “kisses.”

Production on the album began as far back as Fall 2020, with the British quintet recording across the UK over the next two years. It was produced by lead guitarist-songwriter Neil Halstead and partially recorded in his home studio, while six of the eight tracks were mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Shawn Everett.

“There were some profound shifts for some of us personally,” vocalist-guitarist Rachel Goswell shared in a statement, alluding to the 2020 passing of her mother and drummer Simon Scott’s father, both to whom the album is dedicated. “Those crossroads are reflected in the many-layered emotional tenor of Slowdive’s music; everything is alive is heavy with experience, but each note is poised, wise, and necessarily pitched to hope. Its unique alchemy subtly embodies both sadness and gratitude, groundedness and uplift.”

Using the album’s first single “kisses” as an example, Halstead added, “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now. The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.” Watch the Noel Paul-directed video for “kisses” below.

After summer stops to Glastonbury Festival, Japan, Australia, and more, Slowdive will embark on a new North American tour that launches in Toronto on September 23rd. The shoegaze legends will hit New York, Chicago, and Seattle among others before wrapping in Los Angeles on October 14th. They’ll later play several dates in the UK and Ireland through early November.

Everything is alive follows Slowdive’s 2017 self-titled LP, which at the time marked their first release in 22 years. Pre-orders are ongoing.

everything is alive Artwork:

everything is alive Tracklist:

01. shanty

02. prayer remembered

03. alife

04. andalucia plays

05. kisses

06. skin in the game

07. chained to a cloud

08. the slab



Slowdive 2023 Tour Dates:

06/24 – Exeter, UK @ Phoenix

06/25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival

07/17 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre

07/19 – Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre

07/21 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

07/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum

07/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Hindley St. Music Hall

07/26 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation

07/29 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

08/05 – Mysłowice, PL @ Off Festival

08/11 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival

08/18 – Brecon Beacon, UK @ Green Man Festival

09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

09/25 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston

09/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

09/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

10/02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s

10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

10/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

10/06 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom

10/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU

10/31 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz

11/01 – Bristol, UK @ SWX

11/03 – London, UK @ Troxy

11/05 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall

11/06 – Dublin, IR @ National Stadium