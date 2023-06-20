Menu
Slowdive Announce New Album everything is alive, 2023 Tour Dates

Featuring the LP's lead single, "kisses"

slowdive everything is alive new album 2023 tour dates single kisses preorder tickets
Slowdive, photo by Parri Thomas
June 20, 2023 | 4:00am ET

    Slowdive have revealed that their recently-completed fifth album, everything is alive, will arrive on September 1st via Dead Oceans. The announcement comes with a fresh slate of 2023 tour dates (get tickets here) as well as the LP’s first single “kisses.”

    Production on the album began as far back as Fall 2020, with the British quintet recording across the UK over the next two years. It was produced by lead guitarist-songwriter Neil Halstead and partially recorded in his home studio, while six of the eight tracks were mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Shawn Everett.

    “There were some profound shifts for some of us personally,” vocalist-guitarist Rachel Goswell shared in a statement, alluding to the 2020 passing of her mother and drummer Simon Scott’s father, both to whom the album is dedicated. “Those crossroads are reflected in the many-layered emotional tenor of Slowdive’s music; everything is alive is heavy with experience, but each note is poised, wise, and necessarily pitched to hope. Its unique alchemy subtly embodies both sadness and gratitude, groundedness and uplift.”

    Related Video

    Using the album’s first single “kisses” as an example, Halstead added, “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now. The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.” Watch the Noel Paul-directed video for “kisses” below.

    After summer stops to Glastonbury Festival, Japan, Australia, and more, Slowdive will embark on a new North American tour that launches in Toronto on September 23rd. The shoegaze legends will hit New York, Chicago, and Seattle among others before wrapping in Los Angeles on October 14th. They’ll later play several dates in the UK and Ireland through early November.

    Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 23rd via Ticketmaster. Once seats go up for grabs, check for tickets and deals via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Everything is alive follows Slowdive’s 2017 self-titled LP, which at the time marked their first release in 22 years. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    everything is alive Artwork:

    everything is alive Tracklist:
    01. shanty
    02. prayer remembered
    03. alife
    04. andalucia plays
    05. kisses
    06. skin in the game
    07. chained to a cloud
    08. the slab

    Slowdive 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/24 – Exeter, UK @ Phoenix
    06/25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
    07/17 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre
    07/19 – Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre
    07/21 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
    07/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
    07/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Hindley St. Music Hall
    07/26 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
    07/29 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
    08/05 – Mysłowice, PL @ Off Festival
    08/11 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival
    08/18 – Brecon Beacon, UK @ Green Man Festival
    09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
    09/25 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
    09/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    09/28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    09/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    10/02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s
    10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    10/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    10/06 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
    10/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    10/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
    10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
    10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
    10/31 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz
    11/01 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
    11/03 – London, UK @ Troxy
    11/05 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
    11/06 – Dublin, IR @ National Stadium

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

