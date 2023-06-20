Slowdive Announce New Album everything is alive, 2023 Tour Dates

Slowdive have revealed that their recently-completed fifth album, everything is alive, will arrive on September 1st via Dead Oceans. The announcement comes with a fresh slate of 2023 tour dates (get tickets here) as well as the LP’s first single “kisses.”
Production on the album began as far back as Fall 2020, with the British quintet recording across the UK over the next two years. It was produced by lead guitarist-songwriter Neil Halstead and partially recorded in his home studio, while six of the eight tracks were mixed by Grammy-winning engineer Shawn Everett.
“There were some profound shifts for some of us personally,” vocalist-guitarist Rachel Goswell shared in a statement, alluding to the 2020 passing of her mother and drummer Simon Scott’s father, both to whom the album is dedicated. “Those crossroads are reflected in the many-layered emotional tenor of Slowdive’s music; everything is alive is heavy with experience, but each note is poised, wise, and necessarily pitched to hope. Its unique alchemy subtly embodies both sadness and gratitude, groundedness and uplift.”
Using the album’s first single “kisses” as an example, Halstead added, “It wouldn’t feel right to make a really dark record right now. The album is quite eclectic emotionally, but it does feel hopeful.” Watch the Noel Paul-directed video for “kisses” below.
After summer stops to Glastonbury Festival, Japan, Australia, and more, Slowdive will embark on a new North American tour that launches in Toronto on September 23rd. The shoegaze legends will hit New York, Chicago, and Seattle among others before wrapping in Los Angeles on October 14th. They’ll later play several dates in the UK and Ireland through early November.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, June 23rd via Ticketmaster.
Everything is alive follows Slowdive’s 2017 self-titled LP, which at the time marked their first release in 22 years. Pre-orders are ongoing.
everything is alive Artwork:
everything is alive Tracklist:
01. shanty
02. prayer remembered
03. alife
04. andalucia plays
05. kisses
06. skin in the game
07. chained to a cloud
08. the slab
Slowdive 2023 Tour Dates:
06/24 – Exeter, UK @ Phoenix
06/25 – Somerset, UK @ Glastonbury Festival
07/17 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre
07/19 – Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre
07/21 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre
07/22 – Melbourne, AU @ Forum
07/23 – Adelaide, AU @ Hindley St. Music Hall
07/26 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation
07/29 – Niigata Prefecture, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
08/05 – Mysłowice, PL @ Off Festival
08/11 – Sicily, IT @ Ypsigrock Festival
08/18 – Brecon Beacon, UK @ Green Man Festival
09/23 – Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre
09/25 – Boston, MA @ Citizens House of Blues Boston
09/27 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/28 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
09/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/30 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
10/02 – Cleveland, OH @ The Roxy @ Mahall’s
10/03 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
10/04 – St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
10/06 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes’ Masterpiece Ballroom
10/07 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
10/09 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
10/14 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether
10/30 – Glasgow, UK @ QMU
10/31 – Manchester, UK @ Ritz
11/01 – Bristol, UK @ SWX
11/03 – London, UK @ Troxy
11/05 – Belfast, UK @ Mandela Hall
11/06 – Dublin, IR @ National Stadium