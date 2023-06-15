slowthai Pleads Not Guilty to Two Charges of Rape

slowthai has pleaded not guilty to two counts of raping a woman in September 2021, reports BBC News.

The rapper, born Tyron Frampton, entered the plea on Thursday, June 15th at a Crown Court in Oxford, where the alleged incident took place. In May, slowthai was charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent.

His co-defendant, Alex Blake-Walker, pleaded not guilty to one charge of sexually assaulting the same woman, as well as charges of raping and sexually assaulting a second complainant. Both defendants have been released on conditional bail until their trial in July 2024.

After the charges were made public, slowthai’s name was removed from the posters for several major UK festivals — including Glastonbury, Reading & Leeds, and Parklife — and many of his remaining shows have either been canceled or postponed.

He previously denied the charges in a social media statement: “I am innocent and I am confident my name will be cleared. Until then I will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly.”

slowthai’s most recent album, UGLY, was released in March. During the first weekend of Coachella, he joined Gorillaz on stage to perform their 2020 collaboration, “Momentary Bliss.”

If you or someone you know has been impacted by sexual misconduct, you can reach out for support:

RAINN Hotline

1-800-656-HOPE (4673)

http://www.rainn.org

Crisis Text Line

SMS: Text “HERE” to 741-741

http://www.facebook.com/crisistextline (chat support)