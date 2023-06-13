Menu
Snoop Dogg Defers Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction for “Personal Reasons”

Sade Adu has also withdrawn from this year's ceremony

Snoop Dogg Songwriters Hall of Fame induction deferred 2024 personal reasons
Snoop Dogg, photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence
June 13, 2023 | 1:53pm ET

    Snoop Dogg has deferred his induction into the 2023 Songwriters Hall of Fame. The organization made the announcement just two days before this year’s ceremony, stating that he cited “personal reasons” (via Billboard) and will instead be inducted with the class of 2024.

    The Long Beach rapper isn’t the only inductee from this year’s class to withdraw from the ceremony. Sade Adu has also deferred, though the Songwriters Hall of Fame has only said she will be inducted with a future class.

    Jeff Lynne, Gloria Estefan, Teddy Riley, Glen Ballard, and Liz Rose will still be inducted at the ceremony, where Tim Rice will receive the organization’s highest honor, the Johnny Mercer Award. Meanwhile, Post Malone will be honored with the Hal David Starlight Award, which was created to celebrate “gifted songwriters who are at an apex in their careers and are making a significant impact in the music industry via their original songs.”

    The Songwriters Hall of Fame also announced Louis Bell, Jacob Dickey, Emilio Estefan, Sasha Estefan, Doug E. Fresh, Myles Frost, Heather Headley, Alan Menken, Valerie Simpson, Keith Sweat, and Joe Walsh will either present and/or perform at the ceremony, which will be held at New York City’s Marriott Marquis Hotel on Thursday, June 15th.

    This July, Snoop will head out on his “High School Reunion Tour” with Wiz Khalifa, Too $hort, Warren G, and Berner. He’ll also appear at a 50th anniversary of hip-hop concert at Yankee Stadium in August and celebrate the 30th anniversary of Doggystyle with a pair of concerts at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Bowl in October. Grab tickets to all of his upcoming shows here.

