Social Distortion’s Mike Ness Diagnosed with Tonsil Cancer

Social Distortion frontman Mike Ness has been diagnosed with stage-one tonsil cancer and is currently recovering from surgery. As a result, Social Distortion has postponed its upcoming summer tour and halted the recording of its eighth studio album.

“In the midst of pre-production, I was diagnosed with stage one tonsil cancer,” Ness said in a statement released on Wednesday. “I was feeling well enough to continue with recording in the studio up until the very day before surgery. The band and I were so inspired and excited to lay down these tracks, which by the way sound f-ing AWESOME!”

“The recovery from surgery is a day-by-day process and in three weeks we start radiation and that should be the last therapy I need,” Ness explained. “The team of doctors are certain that once finished with this course, I will be able to start the healing and recovery process. We expect a full recovery enabling me to live a long and productive life.” You can read Ness’ full statement below.

Social Distortion’s summer tour, which was to kick off on June 30th, will be rescheduled for a later date. The band’s most recent album, Hard Times and Nursery Rhymes, was released in 2011.