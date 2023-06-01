Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Foo Fighters, Tool, KISS, Avenged Sevenfold, and More Rock 2023 Sonic Temple Fest: Photo Gallery

The four-day Ohio fest also featured Queens of the Stone Age, Deftones, and dozens more acts

Advertisement
Sonic Temple 2023 recap photos
Avenged Sevenfold, Foo Fighters, Tool, and Kiss at Sonic Temple 2023 (photos by Alex Kluft)
June 1, 2023 | 10:00am ET

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

boston calling 2023 review paramore foo fighters queens of the stone age

Boston Calling Delivers Memorable Memorial Day with Paramore, Queens of the Stone Age: Recap

May 30, 2023

Robert Smith of The Cure

The Cure Bring Triumphant "Shows of a Lost World Tour" to Shoreline Amphitheatre: Photo Gallery

May 29, 2023

cruel world 2023 iggy pop Siouxsie billy idol review recap photo gallery

Cruel World Festival Spins Through Cruel Weather with Siouxsie, Iggy Pop, and More: Recap & Photos

May 23, 2023

Tool at Welcome to Rockville 2023

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Challenges Florida's Anti-Drag Law at Welcome to Rockville Fest: Photos

May 22, 2023

Sick New World recap and gallery

Sick New World Festival Rocked by System of a Down, Deftones, Korn, and More: Recap and Photos

May 15, 2023

the hives 2023 tour kick-off photo gallery review recap los angeles troubadour

The Hives Brought the Thunder to Los Angeles for 2023 Tour Kick-Off: Photo Gallery

May 10, 2023

angéle angele live concert photos gallery new york city terminal five 5 setlist

Angèle Wraps First North American Tour with Tour-De-Force Show at NYC's Terminal 5: Photo Gallery + Setlist

May 8, 2023

nation of language brooklyn steel live concert review photo gallery

Nation of Language Put Star Power on Display at Hometown Brooklyn Steel Show: Recap + Photo Gallery

May 5, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Foo Fighters, Tool, KISS, Avenged Sevenfold, and More Rock 2023 Sonic Temple Fest: Photo Gallery

Menu Shop Search Newsletter