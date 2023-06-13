Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Final Sparklehorse Album, Bird Machine, Receiving Posthumous Release

Listen to the song "Evening Star Supercharger"

Advertisement
sparklehorse posthumous album bird machine
Sparklehorse, photo by Danny Clinch
June 13, 2023 | 9:01am ET

    The estate of Sparklehorse, the indie rock project of the late singer-songwriter Mark Linkous, has announced a posthumous new album called Bird Machine. The LP arrives September 8th via ANTI-, while the newly released song “Evening Star Supercharger” is available to stream below.

    Linkous began working on his fifth Sparklehorse album with Steve Albini in 2009. He tragically died by suicide the following year, but he left behind handwritten notes featuring Bird Machine’s title and tracklist — and according to his brother Matt and sister-in-law Melissa, songs that were already close to completion.

    The quality of the songs helped Matt and Melissa — who have worked as Linkous’ archivists since his death — decide to finish and release Bird Machine, though Matt called it the hardest choice he’s ever made. “It’s difficult making a choice about someone else’s art, even if you’ve known them all your life and worked with them, even if they were your brother and best friend,” he said. “We had long conversations about not wanting to take this into a different direction. We wanted to bring out what was there.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The couple was joined by previous Sparklehorse collaborators Alan Weatherhead, Joel Hamilton, and Greg Calbi, who handled the album’s production, mixing, and mastering, respectively. “It means so much to me, this last batch of beautiful stuff that my brother was putting together,” Matt said. “When I sit down and put on a pair of headphones, I run it all the way through. Everything from ‘It Will Never Stop’ to ‘Evening Star Supercharger’ to ‘Stay,’ that’s just Mark letting it all out.”

    Toy piano, mellotron, and wurlitzer add a quirky, cinematic quality to “Evening Star Supercharger,” a melancholy, midtempo number that otherwise rests on Linkous’ acoustic guitar. “Well I kicked and I screamed from zero to four/ And I still don’t know what for,” the artist sings. The song comes with a music video featuring Linkous’ handwritten lyrics, which makes the project feel like a final goodbye to the beloved musician. Check it out below.

    Pre-orders for Bird Machine are ongoing. The project features “It Will Never Stop,” a song Sparklehorse’s estate shared back in December. Before that, the artist appeared alongside MF DOOM in “Ninjarous,” a song shared by Danger Mouse.

    Advertisement

    Bird Machine Artwork:

    Sparklehorse Bird Machine Album Artwork
    Bird Machine Tracklist:
    01. It Will Never Stop
    02. Kind Ghosts
    03. Evening Star Supercharger
    04. O Child
    05. Falling Down
    06. I Fucked it Up
    07. Hello Lord
    08. Daddy’s Gone
    09. Chaos of the Universe
    10. Listening to the Higsons
    11. Everybody’s Gone to Sleep
    12. Scull of Lucia
    13. Blue
    14. Stay

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

sigur ros Blóðberg 2023 new single stream orchestra tour Rós blodberg

Sigur Rós Unveil "Blóðberg," First New Song in Seven Years: Stream

June 12, 2023

squid o monolith swing in a dream

Squid Share New Album O Monolith: Stream

June 9, 2023

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song Farewell for Now

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song "Farewell for Now": Stream

June 9, 2023

king krule seaforth space heavy indie rock music news single album tracklist listen stream

King Krule Premieres New Album Space Heavy: Stream

June 9, 2023

nina simone live album 1966 newport jazz festival mississippi goddam stream

Nina Simone's 1966 Newport Jazz Festival Performance to Be Released as Live Album

June 9, 2023

jenny lewis joy'all psychos

Jenny Lewis Reveals New Album Joy'All: Stream

June 9, 2023

feeble little horse girl with fish track by track exclusive breakdown new album indie pop rock music news listen stream

Feeble Little Horse Break Down New Album Girl with Fish Track by Track: Exclusive

June 9, 2023

Slipknot Surprise EP

Slipknot Release Surprise Six-Song EP and Music Videos for Two New Tracks: Stream

June 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Final Sparklehorse Album, Bird Machine, Receiving Posthumous Release

Menu Shop Search Newsletter