Speedy Ortiz Announce New Album Rabbit Rabbit, Share 2023 Tour Dates

Stream the new single "You S02" now

Speedy Ortiz new album Rabbit Rabbit new song "You S02"
Speedy Ortiz, photo by Shervin Lainez
June 1, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    Speedy Ortiz have announced Rabbit Rabbit, their first album in over five years, due out September 1st on bandleader Sadie Dupuis’ label Wax Nine. They’ve also shared the album’s lead single “You S02,” and announced US tour dates for 2023.

    “You S02” is rife with Speedy Ortiz’s signature poppy, ’90s style guitar rock a-la Splendora. Like previously-released single “Scabs,” it gets lyrically personal in Dupuis’ experience with some of her musical heroes, this time diving deeper into the ones who could use a little more humility.

    The song title pulls from the Netflix series You, referencing how Penn Badgely’s character moves from one coast to another without at all becoming a better person. “Changing cities won’t make you a hero if you still treat others badly,” Dupuis said in a press release. 

    Related Video

    Speedy Ortiz’s US tour dates will start in Chicago July 28th, periodically taking stints across the country throughout the year before their finale in New York this December. Tickets go on sale June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Stream “You S02” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for Rabbit Rabbit and Speedy Ortiz’s 2023 tour dates.

    In 2021, Dupuis shared the compilation album The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever. Her last LP was 2020’s Haunted Painting under her Sad13 moniker, while the last Speedy album was 2018’s Twerp Verse.

    Rabbit Rabbit Artwork:

    Speedy Ortiz Rabbit Rabbit album artwork

    Rabbit Rabbit Tracklist:
    01. Kim Cattrall
    02. You S02
    03. Scabs
    04. Plus One
    05. Cry Cry Cry
    06. Ballad of Y&S
    07. Kitty
    08. Who’s Afraid of the Bath
    09. Ranch vs. Ranch
    10. Emergency & Me
    11. The Sunday
    12. Brace Thee
    13. Ghostwriter

    Speedy Ortiz 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Fest
    07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
    09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    09/06 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
    09/07 – Hamden, CT @ The Space
    09/08 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory
    10/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
    11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
    11/08 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
    11/16 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
    11/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    11/18 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    12/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

