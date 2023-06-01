Speedy Ortiz Announce New Album Rabbit Rabbit, Share 2023 Tour Dates

Speedy Ortiz have announced Rabbit Rabbit, their first album in over five years, due out September 1st on bandleader Sadie Dupuis’ label Wax Nine. They’ve also shared the album’s lead single “You S02,” and announced US tour dates for 2023.

“You S02” is rife with Speedy Ortiz’s signature poppy, ’90s style guitar rock a-la Splendora. Like previously-released single “Scabs,” it gets lyrically personal in Dupuis’ experience with some of her musical heroes, this time diving deeper into the ones who could use a little more humility.

The song title pulls from the Netflix series You, referencing how Penn Badgely’s character moves from one coast to another without at all becoming a better person. “Changing cities won’t make you a hero if you still treat others badly,” Dupuis said in a press release.

Related Video

Speedy Ortiz’s US tour dates will start in Chicago July 28th, periodically taking stints across the country throughout the year before their finale in New York this December. Tickets go on sale June 2nd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Stream “You S02” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for Rabbit Rabbit and Speedy Ortiz’s 2023 tour dates.

In 2021, Dupuis shared the compilation album The Death of Speedy Ortiz & Cop Kicker…Forever. Her last LP was 2020’s Haunted Painting under her Sad13 moniker, while the last Speedy album was 2018’s Twerp Verse.

Rabbit Rabbit Artwork:

Rabbit Rabbit Tracklist:

01. Kim Cattrall

02. You S02

03. Scabs

04. Plus One

05. Cry Cry Cry

06. Ballad of Y&S

07. Kitty

08. Who’s Afraid of the Bath

09. Ranch vs. Ranch

10. Emergency & Me

11. The Sunday

12. Brace Thee

13. Ghostwriter

Speedy Ortiz 2023 Tour Dates:

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Fest

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/06 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

09/07 – Hamden, CT @ The Space

09/08 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory

10/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

11/16 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/18 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

12/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom