Speedy Ortiz Announce New Tour Dates, Share Single “Plus One”: Stream

A new preview of the band's upcoming album, Rabbit Rabbit

Speedy Ortiz, photo by Shervin Lainez
June 28, 2023 | 11:00am ET

    Speedy Ortiz have returned with “Plus One,” the latest single off their forthcoming album Rabbit Rabbit. The band also announced a number of additional dates for their 2023 tour.

    A high-energy waltz taking cues from the “Texan post-hardcore” that bandleader Sadie Dupuis loved as a teen, “Plus One” tackles the topic of trauma through a personal lens. The song was co-produced by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin and blends Dupuis’ resonant lyrics with a tom-driven drum beat, layers of fuzzy guitars, and shiny, double-tracked vocals.

    The single also arrived with a music video directed by Dylan Mars Greenberg. Inspired by campy, monster horror movies, the video depicts a “giant” rabbit on a Godzilla-esque rampage destroying the Earth. Watch the video below.

    Speaking of the song’s meaning in a statement, Dupuis revealed that she began exploring new songwriting topics in the downtime that the COVID-19 pandemic afforded her. “I found myself ruminating on my estrangement from an abusive family member,” she explained. “I’ve used my songwriting to process other experiences of violence, but had not broached these memories until Rabbit Rabbit. Being able to work on old trauma in therapy and in my writing has helped my boundaries elsewhere, and taught me to move on from exploitative relationships.”

    Musically, “Plus One” began as a “sad acoustic waltz,” written while Dupuis was moving. “I was sitting on the floor of an empty living room, mid-move, and the bare surroundings added a liminal starkness,” she said, before speaking to how the arrangement began to take shape. “I tried to channel At the Drive-In and Trail of Dead, bands that inspired me as a teen.”

    Alongside the release of “Plus One,” Speedy Ortiz also unveiled a number of new tour dates for the fall. Check out the full list of dates below, and grab your tickets here.

    Rabbit Rabbit is set to drop on September 1st via Dupuis’ label Wax Nine. In April, Speedy Ortiz shared “Scabs,” which was their first new song in five years. Earlier this month, they released the single “You S02.”

    Speedy Ortiz 2023 Tour Dates:
    07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Fest
    07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
    09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    09/06 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
    09/07 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
    09/08 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory
    09/10 – Troy, NY @ No Fun
    09/11 – Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House
    09/13 – Montréal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
    09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rivoli
    09/15 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
    09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
    09/18 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
    09/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
    09/21 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
    09/22 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
    09/23 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger
    09/25 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
    09/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
    09/27 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
    09/29 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows
    09/30 – Birmingham, AL @ TrimTab Brewing Company
    10/01 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
    10/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
    10/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
    10/06 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street
    10/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
    10/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel
    10/20 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
    10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory
    10/23 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
    10/24 – Winter Park, FL @ Conduit
    10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
    10/27 – Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club
    10/28 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
    10/29 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar
    10/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
    11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit
    11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
    11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
    11/08 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
    11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
    11/10 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
    11/11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt
    11/13 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
    11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
    11/16 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
    11/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
    11/18 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    11/19 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk
    11/22 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House
    12/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

