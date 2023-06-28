Speedy Ortiz have returned with “Plus One,” the latest single off their forthcoming album Rabbit Rabbit. The band also announced a number of additional dates for their 2023 tour.
A high-energy waltz taking cues from the “Texan post-hardcore” that bandleader Sadie Dupuis loved as a teen, “Plus One” tackles the topic of trauma through a personal lens. The song was co-produced by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin and blends Dupuis’ resonant lyrics with a tom-driven drum beat, layers of fuzzy guitars, and shiny, double-tracked vocals.
The single also arrived with a music video directed by Dylan Mars Greenberg. Inspired by campy, monster horror movies, the video depicts a “giant” rabbit on a Godzilla-esque rampage destroying the Earth. Watch the video below.
Speaking of the song’s meaning in a statement, Dupuis revealed that she began exploring new songwriting topics in the downtime that the COVID-19 pandemic afforded her. “I found myself ruminating on my estrangement from an abusive family member,” she explained. “I’ve used my songwriting to process other experiences of violence, but had not broached these memories until Rabbit Rabbit. Being able to work on old trauma in therapy and in my writing has helped my boundaries elsewhere, and taught me to move on from exploitative relationships.”
Musically, “Plus One” began as a “sad acoustic waltz,” written while Dupuis was moving. “I was sitting on the floor of an empty living room, mid-move, and the bare surroundings added a liminal starkness,” she said, before speaking to how the arrangement began to take shape. “I tried to channel At the Drive-In and Trail of Dead, bands that inspired me as a teen.”
Alongside the release of “Plus One,” Speedy Ortiz also unveiled a number of new tour dates for the fall. Check out the full list of dates below, and grab your tickets here.
Rabbit Rabbit is set to drop on September 1st via Dupuis’ label Wax Nine. In April, Speedy Ortiz shared “Scabs,” which was their first new song in five years. Earlier this month, they released the single “You S02.”
Speedy Ortiz 2023 Tour Dates:
07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Fest
07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen
09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
09/06 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s
09/07 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom
09/08 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory
09/10 – Troy, NY @ No Fun
09/11 – Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House
09/13 – Montréal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo
09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rivoli
09/15 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s
09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project
09/18 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
09/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme
09/21 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade
09/22 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop
09/23 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger
09/25 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR
09/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor
09/27 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern
09/29 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows
09/30 – Birmingham, AL @ TrimTab Brewing Company
10/01 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers
10/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole
10/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub
10/06 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street
10/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat
10/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel
10/20 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook
10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory
10/23 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
10/24 – Winter Park, FL @ Conduit
10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
10/27 – Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club
10/28 – Austin, TX @ The Parish
10/29 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar
10/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit
11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo
11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop
11/08 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall
11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza
11/10 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown
11/11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt
11/13 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux
11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
11/16 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall
11/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
11/18 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
11/19 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk
11/22 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House
12/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom