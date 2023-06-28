Speedy Ortiz have returned with “Plus One,” the latest single off their forthcoming album Rabbit Rabbit. The band also announced a number of additional dates for their 2023 tour.

A high-energy waltz taking cues from the “Texan post-hardcore” that bandleader Sadie Dupuis loved as a teen, “Plus One” tackles the topic of trauma through a personal lens. The song was co-produced by Illuminati Hotties’ Sarah Tudzin and blends Dupuis’ resonant lyrics with a tom-driven drum beat, layers of fuzzy guitars, and shiny, double-tracked vocals.

The single also arrived with a music video directed by Dylan Mars Greenberg. Inspired by campy, monster horror movies, the video depicts a “giant” rabbit on a Godzilla-esque rampage destroying the Earth. Watch the video below.

Speaking of the song’s meaning in a statement, Dupuis revealed that she began exploring new songwriting topics in the downtime that the COVID-19 pandemic afforded her. “I found myself ruminating on my estrangement from an abusive family member,” she explained. “I’ve used my songwriting to process other experiences of violence, but had not broached these memories until Rabbit Rabbit. Being able to work on old trauma in therapy and in my writing has helped my boundaries elsewhere, and taught me to move on from exploitative relationships.”

Musically, “Plus One” began as a “sad acoustic waltz,” written while Dupuis was moving. “I was sitting on the floor of an empty living room, mid-move, and the bare surroundings added a liminal starkness,” she said, before speaking to how the arrangement began to take shape. “I tried to channel At the Drive-In and Trail of Dead, bands that inspired me as a teen.”

Alongside the release of “Plus One,” Speedy Ortiz also unveiled a number of new tour dates for the fall. Check out the full list of dates below, and grab your tickets here.

Rabbit Rabbit is set to drop on September 1st via Dupuis’ label Wax Nine. In April, Speedy Ortiz shared “Scabs,” which was their first new song in five years. Earlier this month, they released the single “You S02.”

Speedy Ortiz 2023 Tour Dates:

07/28 – Chicago, IL @ Wicker Park Fest

07/29 – Chicago, IL @ Beat Kitchen

09/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s

09/06 – Kingston, NY @ Tubby’s

09/07 – Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom

09/08 – Somerville, MA @ ONCE at the Center For Arts at The Armory

09/10 – Troy, NY @ No Fun

09/11 – Winooski, VT @ The Monkey House

09/13 – Montréal, QC @ Casa Del Popolo

09/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rivoli

09/15 – Lakewood, OH @ Mahall’s

09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Roboto Project

09/18 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

09/19 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Pyramid Scheme

09/21 – Cudahy, WI @ X-Ray Arcade

09/22 – Bloomington, IN @ The Bishop

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ The Whirling Tiger

09/25 – Nashville, TN @ DRKMTTR

09/26 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor

09/27 – Columbia, SC @ New Brookland Tavern

09/29 – Savannah, GA @ Lodge of Sorrows

09/30 – Birmingham, AL @ TrimTab Brewing Company

10/01 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers

10/03 – St. Louis, MO @ The Sinkhole

10/04 – Cincinnati, OH @ MOTR Pub

10/06 – Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street

10/18 – Washington, DC @ Black Cat

10/19 – Richmond, VA @ The Camel

10/20 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook

10/21 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade – Purgatory

10/23 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

10/24 – Winter Park, FL @ Conduit

10/25 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

10/27 – Houston, TX @ Black Magic Social Club

10/28 – Austin, TX @ The Parish

10/29 – Denton, TX @ Andy’s Bar

10/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

11/01 – Phoenix, AZ @ Last Exit

11/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

11/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

11/08 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

11/09 – Seattle, WA @ Barboza

11/10 – Bellingham, WA @ The Shakedown

11/11 – Vancouver, BC @ The Cobalt

11/13 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux

11/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

11/16 – Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

11/17 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/18 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

11/19 – Des Moines, IA @ xBk

11/22 – Detroit, MI @ Lager House

12/16 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom