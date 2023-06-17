Squid Game Comes to Real Life in Trailer for Reality Series: Watch

Netflix has shared the first glimpse at Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality series based on Hwang Dong-hyuk’s hit show. Check out the teaser trailer below ahead of its premiere in November.

The clip opens with the fully masked contestants filing into a dingy hallway before showing behind-the-scenes footage of the elaborate set that needed to be built for the show. “The world’s most notorious show becomes reality,” reads a brief tagline.

Spanning 10 episodes, The Challenge was filmed following an open casting call. Just like the original Squid Game, there were 456 players, but the cash prize was $4.56 million instead of ₩45.6 billion (or roughly $38 million US).

“Squid Game took the world by storm with Director Hwang’s captivating story and iconic imagery. We’re grateful for his support as we turn the fictional world into reality in this massive competition and social experiment,” Netflix VP of Unscripted and Documentary Series Brandon Riegg said in a previous statement. “Fans of the drama series are in for a fascinating and unpredictable journey as our 456 real world contestants navigate the biggest competition series ever, full of tension and twists, with the biggest-ever cash prize at the end.”

As for the original series, it’s been picked up for a second season. Protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae) has been confirmed to return, and the Front Man (Lee Byung-hun) will also serve as a key character for the next installment. Learn more about Season 2 here.