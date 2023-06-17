Menu
Netflix Reveals Squid Game Season 2 Cast

A mix of characters new and old

squid game season 2 netflix details cast members
Squid Game (Netflix)
June 17, 2023 | 5:10pm ET

    Netflix peeled back the curtain on the highly anticipated Season 2 of Squid Game at its Tudum event in Brazil on Saturday, revealing a cast mixing characters new and old.

    As previously confirmed, Season 1 protagonist Seong Gi-hun (Emmy winner Lee Jung-jae) is back alongside the overseer of the game Front Man (Lee Byung-hun). Undercover cop Hwang Jun-ho (Wi Ha-joon) and the unnamed mystery man (Gong Yoo) who recruited Gi-hun into the game have also returned for the second installment.

    In a teaser video, Netflix revealed four new cast members for the second season: Yim Si-Wan (Unlocked), Kang Ha-Neul (The Pirates: The Last Royal Treasure), Park Sung-Hoon (The Glory), and Yang Dong-Geun (Yaksha: Ruthless Operations). There are no details about their characters as of yet. Watch the video below.

    The release date for Season 2 also has yet to be revealed, but Squid Game fans can get their fix in the meantime when Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality series based on the show, premieres in November. Spanning 10 episodes, the competition follows 456 players vying for a $4.56 million cash prize as opposed to the ₩45.6 billion (or roughly $38 million US) in the fictional Squid Game. Check out the teaser here.

