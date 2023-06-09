Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Squid Share New Album O Monolith: Stream

Follow-up to their 2021 debut, Bright Green Field

Advertisement
squid o monolith swing in a dream
Squid, photo by Studio UJ
June 9, 2023 | 11:20am ET

    Squid have released their second studio album, O Monolith, out today, June 9th. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    Louis Borlase, Ollie Judge, Arthur Leadbetter, Laurie Nankivell, and Anton Pearson debuted as Squid with 2021’s Bright Green Field, and they began writing the music for their follow-up almost immediately, working out new songs on the road in support of their first LP.

    “Without that tour, we wouldn’t have any of these tracks,” singer/drummer Judge said in a statement. “People were so looking forward to seeing live music that we thought we could just play anything, even if it was unfinished. In some form or another, we played about 80% of O Monolith, mostly without lyrics.” Once the record was fleshed out, Squid recorded it at Peter Gabriel’s Real World studios in Wiltshire, England with producer Dan Carey.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The lead single “Swing (In a Dream)” has a dreamlike quality. A lot goes on in the track — synthesizers buzz, jagged guitar scratches away, and drums never cease — but the band’s moving parts take several minutes to coalesce, instead spending the beginning of the song toiling away amid an excess of empty space.

    Squid also previewed the album with “Undergrowth” and “The Blades.” In support of the release, Squid are headed out on an expansive tour of the UK and Europe, followed by a run of North American shows in early 2024. Get tickets here.

    O Monolith Artwork:

    squid o monolith Album Art

    O Monolith Tracklist:
    01. Swing (In a Dream)
    02. Devil’s Den
    03. Siphon Song
    04. Undergrowth
    05. The Blades
    06. After the Flash
    07. Green Light
    08. If You Had Seen the Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away

    Advertisement

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

greta van fleet

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song "Farewell for Now": Stream

June 9, 2023

king krule seaforth space heavy indie rock music news single album tracklist listen stream

King Krule Premieres New Album Space Heavy: Stream

June 9, 2023

nina simone live album 1966 newport jazz festival mississippi goddam stream

Nina Simone's 1966 Newport Jazz Festival Performance to Be Released as Live Album

June 9, 2023

jenny lewis joy'all psychos

Jenny Lewis Reveals New Album Joy'All: Stream

June 9, 2023

feeble little horse girl with fish track by track exclusive breakdown new album indie pop rock music news listen stream

Feeble Little Horse Break Down New Album Girl with Fish Track by Track: Exclusive

June 9, 2023

Slipknot Surprise EP

Slipknot Release Surprise Six-Song EP and Music Videos for Two New Tracks: Stream

June 9, 2023

rob moose bon iver marvel room collab single stream music video watch

Rob Moose Reunites with Bon Iver for Collaborative Single "Marvel Room": Stream 

June 9, 2023

Boldy James Prisoner of Circumstance new EP album stream

Boldy James Shares New EP Prisoner of Circumstance: Stream

June 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Squid Share New Album O Monolith: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter