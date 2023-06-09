Squid Share New Album O Monolith: Stream

Squid have released their second studio album, O Monolith, out today, June 9th. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

Louis Borlase, Ollie Judge, Arthur Leadbetter, Laurie Nankivell, and Anton Pearson debuted as Squid with 2021’s Bright Green Field, and they began writing the music for their follow-up almost immediately, working out new songs on the road in support of their first LP.

“Without that tour, we wouldn’t have any of these tracks,” singer/drummer Judge said in a statement. “People were so looking forward to seeing live music that we thought we could just play anything, even if it was unfinished. In some form or another, we played about 80% of O Monolith, mostly without lyrics.” Once the record was fleshed out, Squid recorded it at Peter Gabriel’s Real World studios in Wiltshire, England with producer Dan Carey.

The lead single “Swing (In a Dream)” has a dreamlike quality. A lot goes on in the track — synthesizers buzz, jagged guitar scratches away, and drums never cease — but the band’s moving parts take several minutes to coalesce, instead spending the beginning of the song toiling away amid an excess of empty space.

Squid also previewed the album with “Undergrowth” and “The Blades.” In support of the release, Squid are headed out on an expansive tour of the UK and Europe, followed by a run of North American shows in early 2024. Get tickets here.

O Monolith Artwork:

O Monolith Tracklist:

01. Swing (In a Dream)

02. Devil’s Den

03. Siphon Song

04. Undergrowth

05. The Blades

06. After the Flash

07. Green Light

08. If You Had Seen the Bull’s Swimming Attempts You Would Have Stayed Away