Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Static-X and Sevendust Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2023 US Tour

Along with support act Dope, the bands are recreating a tour bill from 1999

Advertisement
Static-X Sevendust 2023 tour
Static X (photo by Jeremy Saffer) and Sevendust (photo by Chuck Brueckmann)
June 12, 2023 | 10:10am ET

    Static-X and Sevendust are teaming up for a co-headlining Fall 2023 US tour, with support from Dope. The bill recreates a tour featuring all three bands that took place back in 1999.

    The trek is called the “Machine Killer” tour, named after Static-X’s sophomore album, Machine, and Sevendust’s upcoming studio LP, Truth Killer, out July 28th. Static-X will also be releasing a new album, Project Regeneration: Vol 2, on November 3rd, while Dope are promoting their 2023 release, Blood Money Part Zer0.

    The 21-city outing will launch on October 6th in Houston, and wrap up November 1st in Los Angeles. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (June 15th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO, while general sales launch on Friday (June 16th). Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    Advertisement

    “We are excited to bring the fans an even bigger and better show than the last one,” Static-X’s mysterious singer Xer0 said in a statement. “We are already building the new production elements, and we intend to blow the roofs off of these venues each night.”

    Added Static X bassist Tony Campos, “We are beyond thrilled to be touring with Sevendust again. They bring one hell of a show each and every night, so this tour is going to be one for the ages.”

    Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon stated, “We can’t wait to hit the road with our friends in Static-X and Dope. It has been 24 years since the last time we have shared a stage with those guys. We can’t wait to do it again this Fall and to bring together all of our family members together in one place.”

    Advertisement

    Following the passing of founding Static-X frontman Wayne Static in 2014, the band started playing shows again in 2019 with Xer0 wearing a mask in the likeness of Wayne.

    Alice in Chains Dirt video tribute
     Editor's Pick
    Alice in Chains’ Dirt: Rockers Reflect on Iconic Album

    Prior to heading out with Static-X, Sevendust will hit the road with Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH for a run of North American dates in August.

    See the full list of co-headlining Static-X and Sevendust shows, as well as Sevendust’s summer tour dates, below, followed by the tour poster and our 2022 video interview with Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon. Pick up tickets here.

    Advertisement

    Static-X, Sevendust, and Dope Fall 2023 Tour Dates:
    10/06 –  Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    10/07 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum
    10/08 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall
    10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle
    10/11 –  Murfreesboro, TN @ Outside at Hop Springs
    10/13 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall
    10/14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
    10/15 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall
    10/17 –  Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
    10/18 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde
    10/19 – Gary, IN @ The Hard Rock
    10/20 – Clive, IA @ Horizon Event Center
    10/22 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
    10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre
    10/24 – Tulsa, OK @ The Tulsa Theatre
    10/26 –  Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium
    10/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ REVEL
    10/28 – El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock
    10/30 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee
    10/31 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues
    11/01 – Los Angeles @ The Wiltern

    Sevendust Summer 2023 Dates:
    08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Event Complex *
    08/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *
    08/04 – Charlestown, WV @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino !
    08/05 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino Outdoors *
    08/07 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live *
    08/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *
    08/10 – Quebec City, QC @ Agora Port De Québec *
    08/12 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) *
    08/13 – Johnstown, PA @ 1 St Summit Arena *
    08/17 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live !
    08/19 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater *
    08/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port *
    08/22 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre ^
    08/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center ^
    08/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Glc Live at 20 Monroe ^
    08/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom ^
    08/28 – Fargo, ND @ Outdoors At Fargo Brewing ^
    08/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^
    08/31 – Council Bluffs, LA @ Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove ^

    * = w/ Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH
    ! = w/ Alter Bridge
    ^ = w/ Alter Bridge and MJT

    Static-X Sevendust Machine Killer tour poster

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

Taylor Swift Announces "The Eras Tour" Dates in Mexico, Argentina, and Brasil [Updated]

June 12, 2023

neil young 2023 tour dates solo acoustic

Neil Young Announces First Tour in Four Years

June 9, 2023

Nickelback

Nickelback Expand 2023 North American Tour to 53 Cities

June 8, 2023

deeper careful build a bridge 2023 tour dates indie rock music news listen stream

Deeper Announce New Album Careful!, Share 2023 Tour Dates

June 7, 2023

Tenacious D fall US tour

Tenacious D Announce Fall 2023 US Tour Leg

June 7, 2023

fiddlehead death is nothing to us

Fiddlehead Announce New Album Death Is Nothing to Us, Share 2023 Tour Dates

June 7, 2023

the wonder years 2023 greatest generation anniversary tour dates tickets

The Wonder Years Announce The Greatest Generation 10th Anniversary Tour

June 6, 2023

queens of the stone age the end is nero tour 2023 presale onsale how to buy

How to Get Tickets to Queens of the Stone Age's 2023 Tour

June 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Static-X and Sevendust Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2023 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter