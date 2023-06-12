Static-X and Sevendust Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2023 US Tour

Static-X and Sevendust are teaming up for a co-headlining Fall 2023 US tour, with support from Dope. The bill recreates a tour featuring all three bands that took place back in 1999.

The trek is called the “Machine Killer” tour, named after Static-X’s sophomore album, Machine, and Sevendust’s upcoming studio LP, Truth Killer, out July 28th. Static-X will also be releasing a new album, Project Regeneration: Vol 2, on November 3rd, while Dope are promoting their 2023 release, Blood Money Part Zer0.

The 21-city outing will launch on October 6th in Houston, and wrap up November 1st in Los Angeles. A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (June 15th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO, while general sales launch on Friday (June 16th). Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

“We are excited to bring the fans an even bigger and better show than the last one,” Static-X’s mysterious singer Xer0 said in a statement. “We are already building the new production elements, and we intend to blow the roofs off of these venues each night.”

Added Static X bassist Tony Campos, “We are beyond thrilled to be touring with Sevendust again. They bring one hell of a show each and every night, so this tour is going to be one for the ages.”

Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon stated, “We can’t wait to hit the road with our friends in Static-X and Dope. It has been 24 years since the last time we have shared a stage with those guys. We can’t wait to do it again this Fall and to bring together all of our family members together in one place.”

Following the passing of founding Static-X frontman Wayne Static in 2014, the band started playing shows again in 2019 with Xer0 wearing a mask in the likeness of Wayne.

Prior to heading out with Static-X, Sevendust will hit the road with Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH for a run of North American dates in August.

See the full list of co-headlining Static-X and Sevendust shows, as well as Sevendust’s summer tour dates, below, followed by the tour poster and our 2022 video interview with Sevendust singer Lajon Witherspoon. Pick up tickets here.

Static-X, Sevendust, and Dope Fall 2023 Tour Dates:

10/06 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

10/07 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory Deep Ellum

10/08 – Little Rock, AR @ The Hall

10/10 – Atlanta, GA @ The Tabernacle

10/11 – Murfreesboro, TN @ Outside at Hop Springs

10/13 – Greensboro, NC @ Piedmont Hall

10/14 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

10/15 – Lancaster, PA @ Freedom Hall

10/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

10/18 – Ft. Wayne, IN @ The Clyde

10/19 – Gary, IN @ The Hard Rock

10/20 – Clive, IA @ Horizon Event Center

10/22 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

10/23 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland Theatre

10/24 – Tulsa, OK @ The Tulsa Theatre

10/26 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore Auditorium

10/27 – Albuquerque, NM @ REVEL

10/28 – El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock

10/30 – Tempe, AZ @ The Marquee

10/31 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

11/01 – Los Angeles @ The Wiltern

Sevendust Summer 2023 Dates:

08/01 – Buffalo, NY @ Outer Harbor Event Complex *

08/02 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage *

08/04 – Charlestown, WV @ The Event Center at Hollywood Casino !

08/05 – Grantville, PA @ Hollywood Casino Outdoors *

08/07 – Richmond, VA @ Virginia Credit Union Live *

08/08 – Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion *

08/10 – Quebec City, QC @ Agora Port De Québec *

08/12 – Mashantucket, CT @ The Premier Theater (at Foxwoods Resort Casino) *

08/13 – Johnstown, PA @ 1 St Summit Arena *

08/17 – Fayetteville, AR @ JJ’s Live !

08/19 – Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Amphitheater *

08/20 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port *

08/22 – Memphis, TN @ Orpheum Theatre ^

08/23 – Cincinnati, OH @ Andrew J Brady Music Center ^

08/25 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Glc Live at 20 Monroe ^

08/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom ^

08/28 – Fargo, ND @ Outdoors At Fargo Brewing ^

08/29 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore ^

08/31 – Council Bluffs, LA @ Harrah’s Stir Concert Cove ^

* = w/ Alter Bridge and Mammoth WVH

! = w/ Alter Bridge

^ = w/ Alter Bridge and MJT