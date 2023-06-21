Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stepson of Man Missing in Submarine Attends Blink-182 Concert: “My Family Would Want Me” to Be Here

"It's my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!" 

Advertisement
blink 182 titanic missing
Photo via Twitter
June 20, 2023 | 10:44pm ET

    The stepson of Hamish Harding, a British aviator who is one of five people on the submersible craft missing in the North Atlantic near the remains of the Titanic, attended a Blink-182 concert in the midst of Harding’s disappearance.

    Brian Szasz posted a photo of himself outside the concert on Facebook (per PopCrave), writing, “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

    Harding is one of five people aboard the Titan, the submersible offering trips to the wreckage of the Titanic for $250,000 a person. The vehicle was last seen on Sunday, June 18th before it lost communication with a research ship. The submersible was said to have begun its journey with 96 hours’ worth of oxygen, though at the time of this writing, it likely has less than 40 hours left. Aircraft from the United States and Canada are searching for the craft, but how it would be retrieved upon discovery is unclear; to recover objects off the seafloor, the US Navy uses a device with a lift capacity of 4,000 pounds, and the Titan weighs 20,000.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The Guardian reports that Szasz is one of Harding’s two stepchildren, while he also has two children with his wife, Linda. Harding, 58, is the chairman of the aviation company Action Aviation. In 2021, he and American explorer Victor Vescovo traveled nearly seven miles to the depth of the Mariana Trench, setting a Guinness World Record for the longest time spent navigating to the deepest part of the ocean on a single dive.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

greta van fleet josh kiszka come out lgtbq

Greta Van Fleet Singer Josh Kiszka Comes Out

June 20, 2023

lil dicky dave soundtrack new album

Lil Dicky Teases Dave Soundtrack, His First New Album in Eight Years

June 20, 2023

morrissey 40th anniversary tour

Morrissey Announces "40 Years of Morrissey" Anniversary Tour

June 20, 2023

pink floyd nick mason reunion header roger waters

Nick Mason: "It Would Take a Nelson Mandela or Someone Like That" to Reunite Pink Floyd

June 20, 2023

sunny day real estate 2023 reunion tour dates indie rock emo music news tickets pre sale live

Sunny Day Real Estate Expand 2023 Tour Dates

June 20, 2023

hotelier foxing co-headlining 10th anniversary tour dates tickets the albatross home like noplace is there

Foxing and The Hotelier Announce Co-Headlining 10th Anniversary Tour

June 20, 2023

Jarvis Cocker and Wes Anderson, photo by Richard Bord/WireImage

Wes Anderson Previews Asteroid City Soundtrack with Jarvis Cocker Song

June 20, 2023

daughter stereo mind game podcast interview

Daughter on New Album Stereo Mind Game, Simplicity, and Soundtracks

June 20, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stepson of Man Missing in Submarine Attends Blink-182 Concert: "My Family Would Want Me" to Be Here

Menu Shop Search Newsletter