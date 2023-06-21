The stepson of Hamish Harding, a British aviator who is one of five people on the submersible craft missing in the North Atlantic near the remains of the Titanic, attended a Blink-182 concert in the midst of Harding’s disappearance.

Brian Szasz posted a photo of himself outside the concert on Facebook (per PopCrave), writing, “It might be distasteful being here but my family would want me to be at the blink-182 show as it’s my favorite band and music helps me in difficult times!”

Harding is one of five people aboard the Titan, the submersible offering trips to the wreckage of the Titanic for $250,000 a person. The vehicle was last seen on Sunday, June 18th before it lost communication with a research ship. The submersible was said to have begun its journey with 96 hours’ worth of oxygen, though at the time of this writing, it likely has less than 40 hours left. Aircraft from the United States and Canada are searching for the craft, but how it would be retrieved upon discovery is unclear; to recover objects off the seafloor, the US Navy uses a device with a lift capacity of 4,000 pounds, and the Titan weighs 20,000.

The Guardian reports that Szasz is one of Harding’s two stepchildren, while he also has two children with his wife, Linda. Harding, 58, is the chairman of the aviation company Action Aviation. In 2021, he and American explorer Victor Vescovo traveled nearly seven miles to the depth of the Mariana Trench, setting a Guinness World Record for the longest time spent navigating to the deepest part of the ocean on a single dive.