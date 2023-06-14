Stevie Nicks’ Entire Solo Discography Compiled on Massive New Box Set

Fleetwood Mac is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the musical prowess of Stevie Nicks. The musician’s entire solo discography will be compiled on a gargantuan upcoming box set, due out July 28th via Rhino. As a preview, you can hear the new remastered version of her 1998 track “One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star” now.
Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities will include all eight of Nicks’ solo LPs: Bella Donna (1981), The Wild Heart (1983), Rock a Little (1985), The Other Side of the Mirror (1989), Street Angel (1994), Trouble in Shangri-La (2001), In Your Dreams (2011), and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault (2014), a few of which are getting pressed to vinyl for the very first time. The 10-CD, 16-LP collection also boasts Rarities, a compilation of hard-to-find tracks that have never had a proper release.
Complete Studio Albums & Rarities is topped off with plenty of remasters, all tied up in some pretty stunning packaging; pre-orders are ongoing. Listen to the “One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star” remaster below, and then keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities, along with an unboxing video.
Nicks — a recently-confirmed Swiftie — has a busy live schedule coming up, with headlining tour dates and joint dates with Billy Joel. Grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.
Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Artwork:
Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Tracklist:
Bella Donna
The Wild Heart
Rock a Little
The Other Side of the Mirror
Street Angel
Trouble in Shangri-La
In Your Dreams
24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault
Rarities
Side 1
01. Blue Lamp
02. Sleeping Angel
03. Garbo
04. Violet and Blue
Side 2
01. One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star
02. Battle of the Dragon
03. Real Tears
04. Sometimes It’s a Bitch
Side 3
01. Love’s a Hard Game to Play
02. Desert Angel
03. Mirror, Mirror
04. Inspiration
Side 4
01. Thousand Days
02. God’s Garden
03. Somebody Stand By Me
Side 5
01. Free Fallin’
02. Reconsider Me
03. If You Ever Did Believe
04. Crystal
Side 6
01. Touched by an Angel
02. Not Fade Away
03. My Heart
04. For What It’s Worth