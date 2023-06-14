Stevie Nicks’ Entire Solo Discography Compiled on Massive New Box Set

Fleetwood Mac is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the musical prowess of Stevie Nicks. The musician’s entire solo discography will be compiled on a gargantuan upcoming box set, due out July 28th via Rhino. As a preview, you can hear the new remastered version of her 1998 track “One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star” now.

Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities will include all eight of Nicks’ solo LPs: Bella Donna (1981), The Wild Heart (1983), Rock a Little (1985), The Other Side of the Mirror (1989), Street Angel (1994), Trouble in Shangri-La (2001), In Your Dreams (2011), and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault (2014), a few of which are getting pressed to vinyl for the very first time. The 10-CD, 16-LP collection also boasts Rarities, a compilation of hard-to-find tracks that have never had a proper release.

Complete Studio Albums & Rarities is topped off with plenty of remasters, all tied up in some pretty stunning packaging; pre-orders are ongoing. Listen to the “One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star” remaster below, and then keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities, along with an unboxing video.

Nicks — a recently-confirmed Swiftie — has a busy live schedule coming up, with headlining tour dates and joint dates with Billy Joel. Grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Artwork:

Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Tracklist:

Bella Donna

The Wild Heart

Rock a Little

The Other Side of the Mirror

Street Angel

Trouble in Shangri-La

In Your Dreams

24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault

Rarities

Side 1

01. Blue Lamp

02. Sleeping Angel

03. Garbo

04. Violet and Blue

Side 2

01. One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star

02. Battle of the Dragon

03. Real Tears

04. Sometimes It’s a Bitch

Side 3

01. Love’s a Hard Game to Play

02. Desert Angel

03. Mirror, Mirror

04. Inspiration

Side 4

01. Thousand Days

02. God’s Garden

03. Somebody Stand By Me

Side 5

01. Free Fallin’

02. Reconsider Me

03. If You Ever Did Believe

04. Crystal

Side 6

01. Touched by an Angel

02. Not Fade Away

03. My Heart

04. For What It’s Worth