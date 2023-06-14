Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stevie Nicks’ Entire Solo Discography Compiled on Massive New Box Set

Including all eight solo records, plus many rarities and remasters

Advertisement
stevie nicks complete studio albums and rarities box set fleetwood mac music news archival release
Stevie Nicks, photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Follow
June 14, 2023 | 10:30am ET

    Fleetwood Mac is just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the musical prowess of Stevie Nicks. The musician’s entire solo discography will be compiled on a gargantuan upcoming box set, due out July 28th via Rhino. As a preview, you can hear the new remastered version of her 1998 track “One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star” now.

    Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities will include all eight of Nicks’ solo LPs: Bella Donna (1981), The Wild Heart (1983), Rock a Little (1985), The Other Side of the Mirror (1989), Street Angel (1994), Trouble in Shangri-La (2001), In Your Dreams (2011), and 24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault (2014), a few of which are getting pressed to vinyl for the very first time. The 10-CD, 16-LP collection also boasts Rarities, a compilation of hard-to-find tracks that have never had a proper release.

    Complete Studio Albums & Rarities is topped off with plenty of remasters, all tied up in some pretty stunning packaging; pre-orders are ongoing. Listen to the “One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star” remaster below, and then keep scrolling to see the album artwork and tracklist for Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities, along with an unboxing video.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Nicks — a recently-confirmed Swiftie — has a busy live schedule coming up, with headlining tour dates and joint dates with Billy Joel. Grab tickets via StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

    Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Artwork:

    stevie nicks complete studio albums and rarities box set fleetwood mac music news archival release

    Stevie Nicks: Complete Studio Albums & Rarities Tracklist:
    Bella Donna
    The Wild Heart
    Rock a Little
    The Other Side of the Mirror
    Street Angel
    Trouble in Shangri-La
    In Your Dreams
    24 Karat Gold: Songs from the Vault

    Rarities
    Side 1
    01. Blue Lamp
    02. Sleeping Angel
    03. Garbo
    04. Violet and Blue

    Side 2
    01. One More Big Time Rock and Roll Star
    02. Battle of the Dragon
    03. Real Tears
    04. Sometimes It’s a Bitch

    Advertisement

    Side 3
    01. Love’s a Hard Game to Play
    02. Desert Angel
    03. Mirror, Mirror
    04. Inspiration

    Side 4
    01. Thousand Days
    02. God’s Garden
    03. Somebody Stand By Me

    Side 5
    01. Free Fallin’
    02. Reconsider Me
    03. If You Ever Did Believe
    04. Crystal

    Side 6
    01. Touched by an Angel
    02. Not Fade Away
    03. My Heart
    04. For What It’s Worth

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Andreas Neumann

Queens of the Stone Age Reveal Crunchy New Single "Paper Machete": Stream

June 14, 2023

knocked loose 2023

Knocked Loose Unleash New Songs "Deep in the Willow" and "Everything Is Quiet Now": Stream

June 14, 2023

chai new self-titled album artwork tracklist fall 2023 us tour para para new song stream

CHAI Announce New Self-Titled Album, Fall 2023 Tour

June 14, 2023

Duff McKagan new solo album 2023

Duff McKagan Announces New Solo Album Featuring Slash, Jerry Cantrell, and Iggy Pop

June 14, 2023

thick new single doomer stream

THICK Choose Themselves on New Single "Doomer": Stream

June 14, 2023

Belle and Sebastian Suki Waterhouse “Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility” Sub Pope

Belle and Sebastian and Suki Waterhouse Collab on "Every Day’s a Lesson in Humility": Stream

June 13, 2023

the hives countdown to shutdown new single

The Hives Let Their Hair Down on New Single "Countdown to Shutdown": Stream

June 13, 2023

killer mike andré 3000 future scientists engineers new song michael full tracklist

Killer Mike Links Up with André 3000 and Future for "Scientists & Engineers": Stream

June 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stevie Nicks' Entire Solo Discography Compiled on Massive New Box Set

Menu Shop Search Newsletter