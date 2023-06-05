Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard catches up with Kyle Meredith, providing insight into his upcoming final album with his band Brad, In the Moment That You’re Born, and the 30th-anniversary reissue of their debut LP, Shame.

Advertisement

Related Video

Gossard reflects on the passing of lead singer Shawn Smith and reveals how he drew inspiration from NWA and Ice Cube for his guitar work. He also discusses the contrasting experiences of recording Shame compared to Pearl Jam’s Ten, Temple of the Dog’s self-titled album, and Nirvana’s Nevermind.

“Ten wasn’t a record that came together easily — Temple was,” he explains. “Temple was Chris Cornell at the height of his powers.”

The guitarist delves into the early ’90s recording sessions behind these iconic records, including 1993’s VS, and how they connect to the new Brad album. Additionally, he shares insights on the 25th anniversary of Pearl Jam’s Yield, the unreleased songs from that album, and the possibility of a Lost Dogs Vol. 2.

Advertisement

Gossard also provides an update on the next Pearl Jam album, which is being produced by Andrew Watt, who’s actually best-known for his work with Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez. Watt is reportedly pushing for a more immediate and possibly classic sound for the upcoming release.

Listen to Pearl Jam’s Stone Gossard chat about Brad’s In the Moment That You’re Born, new Pearl Jam, and more in the new podcast episode above, or watch the chat via the YouTube player below. Then, be sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts. You can also keep up to date with all our series by following the Consequence Podcast Network.