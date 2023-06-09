Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Sufjan Stevens Announces Michigan 20th Anniversary Reissue

Featuring alternate cuts and previously-unheard tracks

Advertisement
Sufjan Stevens Michigan 20th Anniversary vinyl reissue blue special edition
Sufjan Stevens, photo by Philip Cosores
June 9, 2023 | 12:41pm ET

    Sufjan Stevens has announced that he’s partnered with Third Man Pressings to release a new special edition vinyl honoring the 20th anniversary of his third studio album, Michigan. Featuring alternate versions of “Romulus” and “Vito’s Ordination Song,” as well as never-before-heard cuts like “Marching Band” and “Wolverine,” the new edition will expand on the sonic world Stevens created while honoring his home state. Each of the colored vinyl variants will hit shelves this upcoming week.

    Coordinated with Third Man’s Detroit location, the new vinyl comes in three shades. A “Great Lakes Blue” edition will be released on June 13th at 10:30 a.m. ET, and will be available online as well as at Third Man’s physical stores. The “University of Michigan/Michigan State AKR” edition, released with Asthmatic Kitty Records, will be available at Asthmatic Kitty’s store beginning June 14th at 10:00 a.m. ET, though only 500 copies will be made. Then, a “1921 Centenary” edition will drop on June 17th, which will also honor the 100th anniversary of HMV, which is currently reissuing the “finest albums from the last century” to mark the occasion. Check out photos of the three different editions below.

    Michigan first dropped on July 1st, 2003, and became one of Stevens’ most-beloved records. Writing for Consequence in 2013, Erin Carson gave five reasons why the album inspires feelings of hope, celebrating its honesty and ability to paint a portrait of American life. “Struggle is an undeniable part of Michigan’s modern narrative,” Carson wrote. “Stevens found a way to address the state’s problems with songs that reference bleak circumstances, but also contain the will not to be beaten by them.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Earlier this year, it was announced that Stevens’ other celebrated state-themed album, Illinois, will be adapted into a stage musical. In May, the 47-year-old songwriter shared his latest project, Reflections, a score to a ballet by Justin Peck designed to be performed by two pianos.

    Michigan Great Lakes Blue Edition:

    Sufjan Stevens Michigan 20th Anniversary vinyl reissue special edition

    Michigan University of Michigan / Michigan State AKR Edition:

    Sufjan Stevens Michigan 20th Anniversary vinyl reissue special edition

    Michigan 1921 Centenary Edition:

    Sufjan Stevens Michigan 20th Anniversary vinyl reissue special edition

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

jason isbell the 400 unit song of the week king of oklahoma listen stream

Song of the Week: Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit Reign On with "King of Oklahoma"

June 9, 2023

Dave Davies The Kinks Kyle Meredith With The Journey Part 1

Dave Davies on 60 Years of The Kinks, Star Trek, and Spirituality

June 9, 2023

neil young 2023 tour dates solo acoustic

Neil Young Announces First Tour in Four Years

June 9, 2023

squid o monolith swing in a dream

Squid Share New Album O Monolith: Stream

June 9, 2023

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song Farewell for Now

Greta Van Fleet Unveil Sentimental New Song "Farewell for Now": Stream

June 9, 2023

the hives howard stern show watch indie alternative rock music news radio performance watch

The Hives Dust Off "Hate to Say I Told You So" on Howard Stern: Watch

June 9, 2023

king krule seaforth space heavy indie rock music news single album tracklist listen stream

King Krule Premieres New Album Space Heavy: Stream

June 9, 2023

nina simone live album 1966 newport jazz festival mississippi goddam stream

Nina Simone's 1966 Newport Jazz Festival Performance to Be Released as Live Album

June 9, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Sufjan Stevens Announces Michigan 20th Anniversary Reissue

Menu Shop Search Newsletter