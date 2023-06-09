Sufjan Stevens Announces Michigan 20th Anniversary Reissue

Sufjan Stevens has announced that he’s partnered with Third Man Pressings to release a new special edition vinyl honoring the 20th anniversary of his third studio album, Michigan. Featuring alternate versions of “Romulus” and “Vito’s Ordination Song,” as well as never-before-heard cuts like “Marching Band” and “Wolverine,” the new edition will expand on the sonic world Stevens created while honoring his home state. Each of the colored vinyl variants will hit shelves this upcoming week.

Coordinated with Third Man’s Detroit location, the new vinyl comes in three shades. A “Great Lakes Blue” edition will be released on June 13th at 10:30 a.m. ET, and will be available online as well as at Third Man’s physical stores. The “University of Michigan/Michigan State AKR” edition, released with Asthmatic Kitty Records, will be available at Asthmatic Kitty’s store beginning June 14th at 10:00 a.m. ET, though only 500 copies will be made. Then, a “1921 Centenary” edition will drop on June 17th, which will also honor the 100th anniversary of HMV, which is currently reissuing the “finest albums from the last century” to mark the occasion. Check out photos of the three different editions below.

Michigan first dropped on July 1st, 2003, and became one of Stevens’ most-beloved records. Writing for Consequence in 2013, Erin Carson gave five reasons why the album inspires feelings of hope, celebrating its honesty and ability to paint a portrait of American life. “Struggle is an undeniable part of Michigan’s modern narrative,” Carson wrote. “Stevens found a way to address the state’s problems with songs that reference bleak circumstances, but also contain the will not to be beaten by them.”

Earlier this year, it was announced that Stevens’ other celebrated state-themed album, Illinois, will be adapted into a stage musical. In May, the 47-year-old songwriter shared his latest project, Reflections, a score to a ballet by Justin Peck designed to be performed by two pianos.

