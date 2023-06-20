Sunny Day Real Estate Expand 2023 Tour Dates

Sunny Day Real Estate have expanded their 2023 reunion tour dates with new shows in the US all the way through October.

The emo heroes will pick up again on August 18th in Portland, Maine, before making stops in cities including New Haven, Seattle, Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, and more. The 14-date trek — which also includes festival sets at Massachusetts’ In Between Days, North Carolina’s Hopscotch, and Seattle’s Bumbershoot — will finish off on November 1st in Fort Lauderdale.

Ticket pre-sale is happening now over at Ticketmaster (use code DISCO) before general on-sale follows this Friday, June 23th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See Sunny Day Real Estate’s 2023 tour dates below.

Sunny Day Real Estate were forced to postpone a leg of their reunion tour last December after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand; the band was back up and running earlier this year.

Sunny Day Real Estate 2023 Tour Dates:

08/18 – Portland, ME @ Aura

08/19 – 08/20 – Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival 2023

08/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom

08/23 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone

08/25 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place

08/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot 2023

09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival 2023

10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

10/21 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

10/23 – 10/27 – Miami, FL @ SS NEVERLANDER Downtown

10/29 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans Restaurant & Bar

10/31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

11/01 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room