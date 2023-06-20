Menu
Sunny Day Real Estate Expand 2023 Tour Dates

More US shows all the way through October

Sunny Day Real Estate, photo by Nicky J. Sims / Getty Images
Sunny Day Real Estate, photo by Nicky J. Sims / Getty Images
June 20, 2023 | 4:05pm ET

    Sunny Day Real Estate have expanded their 2023 reunion tour dates with new shows in the US all the way through October.

    The emo heroes will pick up again on August 18th in Portland, Maine, before making stops in cities including New Haven, Seattle, Nashville, Miami, New Orleans, and more. The 14-date trek — which also includes festival sets at Massachusetts’  In Between Days, North Carolina’s Hopscotch, and Seattle’s Bumbershoot — will finish off on November 1st in Fort Lauderdale.

    Ticket pre-sale is happening now over at Ticketmaster (use code DISCO) before general on-sale follows this Friday, June 23th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See Sunny Day Real Estate’s 2023 tour dates below.

    Related Video

    Sunny Day Real Estate were forced to postpone a leg of their reunion tour last December after drummer William Goldsmith broke a bone in his hand; the band was back up and running earlier this year.

    Sunny Day Real Estate 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/18 – Portland, ME @ Aura
    08/19 – 08/20 – Quincy, MA @ In Between Days Festival 2023
    08/22 – Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom
    08/23 – Columbus, OH @ The Bluestone
    08/25 – New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place
    08/26 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
    09/02 – Seattle, WA @ Bumbershoot 2023
    09/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Hopscotch Music Festival 2023
    10/20 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
    10/21 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
    10/23 – 10/27 – Miami, FL @ SS NEVERLANDER Downtown
    10/29 – New Orleans, LA @ House of Blues New Orleans Restaurant & Bar
    10/31 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
    11/01 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Culture Room

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

