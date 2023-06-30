Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

25 Years Ago, System of a Down Embraced Eccentricity with Their Self-Titled Debut Album

The eclectic and explosive 1998 LP introduced the world to one of rock's most unique acts

Advertisement
System of a Down debut album anniversary
System of a Down in 1998, photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images
June 30, 2023 | 11:09am ET

    “We are not an Armenian band, we are not a heavy metal band, and we aren’t nu-metal,” guitarist-singer Daron Malakian clarified to alma mater Glendale High School in 2003. “We are System of a Down. … We are what rock music has evolved into.”

    Of course, those attributes are an integral part of their history and creativity (they were even told early on that they were unmarketable because of their ancestry). Yet, every album they’ve done has demonstrated a remarkable refusal to be pigeonholed by specific genres and topics.

    Naturally, their self-titled debut LP — co-produced by industry legend Rick Rubin and released on June 30th, 1998 —firmly established their unique artistry. With its wide range of styles (thrash metal, hardcore, funk, Middle Eastern, jazz, noise rock, hip-hop, punk) and subject matter (genocide, religious extremism, self-harm, predacious media, mind control, drug abuse), it showcased a startlingly inventive and motivated ensemble who bowed down to no one.

    Advertisement

    The road to the album’s release took a few winding turns along the way. For starters, the group arose from the ashes of Soil, an early ‘90s California quintet that included future SOAD bandmates Malakian, Serj Tankian, and Shavo Odadijan (who started out as their manager). Following Soil’s disbandment, the three aforementioned members decided to start a new band under a new name: Victims of a Down (titled after one of Malakian’s poems).

    Before long, though, they swapped “Victims” to “System” because – as Tankian once explained – it was “a better, stronger word.” Additionally, according to Malakian, it allowed them to be alphabetized in record shops alongside one of their biggest influences: Slayer. (In fact, Malakian described their music as “Slayer and the Beatles [having] a baby.”)

    Throw in a few more diverse inspirations – such as Ravi Shankar, David Bowie, Alien Sex Fiend, The Who, Bad Brains, and Black Sabbath – and you have their first four demo tapes (which they shopped around to labels during the mid-90s). Logically, they were also playing local shows in California, and by 1997, they’d caught Rubin’s attention and cemented their lineup by replacing drummer Ontronik “Andy” Khachaturian with John Dolmayan.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Deafheaven Sunbather anniversary

10 Years Ago, Deafheaven's Sunbather Challenged the Boundaries of Metal

June 11, 2023

Tool Undertow anniversary

30 Years Ago, Tool Crafted a Masterful Debut Album with Undertow

April 6, 2023

KISS Launched a Legendary Career with Their Self-Titled Debut Album

February 18, 2023

epik high map of the human soul

Tablo on 20 Years of Epik High's Map of the Human Soul, New EP Strawberry, and Working with BTS's RM

February 2, 2023

Groundhog Day Bill Murray Anniversary

Groundhog Day at 30: Bill Murray Finds Freedom While Trapped in a Nightmare

February 2, 2023

Television's Marquee Moon artwork

Television's Marquee Moon: The Story of a Band, City, and Guitar Rock Masterpiece

January 28, 2023

Alice in Chains Dirt Anniversary

30 Years Ago, Alice in Chains Delivered the "Beautiful, Dark, and Ugly" Dirt

September 29, 2022

Metallica Black Album feature

Metallica's "Black Album" Took Them from Metal Heroes to Multiplatinum Rock Giants

August 12, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

25 Years Ago, System of a Down Embraced Eccentricity with Their Self-Titled Debut Album

Menu Shop Search Newsletter