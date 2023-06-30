Taking Back Sunday have returned after four years with “The One.” Give it a listen below.

In a statement, Taking Back Sunday describe the song as “full-on John Cusack holding a boombox,” but digging deeper, its origins are a bit darker than your average ’80s teen rom-com: “This song came from a riff that [bassist] Shaun Cooper wrote the day he lost his grandmother while she was in a nursing home at the start of the COVID pandemic,” reads a press release.

The statement continues: “Devastated with overpowering sadness, he found comfort in writing music and initially titled the riff ‘Posivibes’ in an effort to find some light through the darkness. He never shared the story of the title or how that riff came together with us until after it was complete. Shaun didn’t want his story affecting the ultimate meaning of the song, because it’s actually an uplifting one.”

Taking Back Sunday's last LP was 2016's Tidal Waves. They're gearing up to go on tour as part of Sad Summer Fest, along with The Maine, Head Automatica, Mom Jeans, and more. They'll also be at Four Chord Music Fest with Yellowcard, Alkaline Trio, and The Gaslight Anthem. among others.