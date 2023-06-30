Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Taking Back Sunday Return with New Song “The One”: Stream

Their first new song in four years

Advertisement
Taking Back Sunday The One Sad Summer Fest 2023
Taking Back Sunday, photo by DJay Brawner
June 30, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    Taking Back Sunday have returned after four years with “The One.” Give it a listen below.

    In a statement, Taking Back Sunday describe the song as “full-on John Cusack holding a boombox,” but digging deeper, its origins are a bit darker than your average ’80s teen rom-com: “This song came from a riff that [bassist] Shaun Cooper wrote the day he lost his grandmother while she was in a nursing home at the start of the COVID pandemic,” reads a press release.

    Related Video

    The statement continues: “Devastated with overpowering sadness, he found comfort in writing music and initially titled the riff ‘Posivibes’ in an effort to find some light through the darkness. He never shared the story of the title or how that riff came together with us until after it was complete. Shaun didn’t want his story affecting the ultimate meaning of the song, because it’s actually an uplifting one.”

    Advertisement

    Taking Back Sunday’s last LP was 2016’s Tidal Waves. They’re gearing up to go on tour as part of Sad Summer Fest, along with The Maine, Head Automatica, Mom Jeans, and more. Get your tickets now over at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. They’ll also be at Four Chord Music Fest with Yellowcard, Alkaline Trio, and The Gaslight Anthem. among others.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

lil uzi vert pink tape new album release date

Lil Uzi Vert Finally Releases New Album Pink Tape: Stream

June 30, 2023

olivia rodrigo vampire new single music pop news video listen stream

Olivia Rodrigo Sinks Her Teeth Into New Single "vampire": Stream

June 30, 2023

Taylor Swift Back to December Taylor's Version tease The Summer I Turned Pretty trailer watch

Taylor Swift Teases "Back to December (Taylor's Version)"

June 29, 2023

charli xcx speed drive barbie soundtrack

Charli XCX Shares "Speed Drive" from Barbie Soundtrack: Stream

June 29, 2023

Asinhell new band Volbeat Michael Poulsen

Volbeat's Michael Poulsen Forms Death Metal Band Asinhell, Unleashes "Fall of the Loyal Warrior": Stream

June 29, 2023

winery dogs stars stream

The Winery Dogs (Mike Portnoy, Richie Kotzen, Billy Sheehan) Premiere "Stars" Video: Watch

June 29, 2023

Ratboys The Window

Ratboys' New Single "The Window" Is an Ode to Indie Rock Romance: Stream

June 29, 2023

incantation Concordat (The Pact) I stream

Incantation Announce New Album, Unleash Lead Single "Concordat (The Pact) I": Stream

June 29, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taking Back Sunday Return with New Song "The One": Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter