Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Taylor Swift Announces International Dates for “The Eras Tour”

Coming to Europe, the UK, Australia, and Japan

Advertisement
Taylor Swift, photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Follow
June 20, 2023 | 12:46pm ET

    Taylor Swift has extended the “The Eras Tour” well into 2024 with a massive international run including dates in Japan, Australia, Europe, and the UK.

    The pop superstar will kick off the 2024 dates in February with a four-night stand at the Tokyo Dome followed by shows in Australia and Singapore. After that, Swift will head to cities across Europe including Paris, Madrid, and Amsterdam, as well as UK stops in Liverpool, Cardiff, and London. See her full touring schedule below.

    For the UK shows, fans can register for an opportunity to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform now through Thursday, June 22nd. Verified Fan pre-sale registration has also opened in France, Sweden, Spain, and the Netherlands.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tickets to the shows in Australia go on sale Friday, June 30th at 2:00 p.m. local time (more information can be found here).

    The general on-sale for the Singapore dates takes place on Friday, July 7th at 12:00 p.m. local time (find more information here).

    Pick up tickets for all of Swift’s upcoming international dates here.

    Swift is currently on the North American leg of “The Eras Tour,” which will next stop in Minneapolis. Grab last-minute tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

    Advertisement

    Taylor Swift 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    06/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #+ (Tix)
    06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #? (Tix)
    06/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+ (Tix)
    07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+ (Tix)
    07/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)
    07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)
    07/14 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)
    07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)
    07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)
    07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)
    07/28 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)
    07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)
    08/03 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)
    08/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *? (Tix)
    08/05 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)
    08/08 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)
    08/09 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)
    08/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)
    08/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)
    08/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)
    08/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)
    11/09 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)
    11/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)
    11/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)
    11/18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos $ (Tix)
    11/19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos $ (Tix)
    11/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)
    11/25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)
    11/26 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)
    02/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)
    02/08 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)
    02/09 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)
    02/10 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)
    02/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds $ (Tix)
    02/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds $ (Tix)
    02/23 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)
    02/24 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)
    02/25 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)
    03/02 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)
    03/03 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)
    03/04 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)
    05/09 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena (Tix)
    05/10 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena (Tix)
    05/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena (Tix)
    05/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz (Tix)
    05/30 – Madrid, ES @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Tix)
    06/02 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium (Tix)
    06/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium (Tix)
    06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium (Tix)
    06/14 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium (Tix)
    06/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium (Tix)
    06/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium (Tix)
    06/21 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)
    06/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)
    06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium (Tix)
    06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium (Tix)
    07/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena (Tix)
    07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena (Tix)
    07/09 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich (Tix)
    07/13 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium (Tix)
    07/18 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena (Tix)
    07/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)
    07/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)
    08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)
    08/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion (Tix)
    08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)
    08/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

    # = w/ Girl in Red
    ? = w/ OWENN
    ^ = w/ MUNA
    + = w/ Gracie Abrams
    * = w/ HAIM
    & = w/ GAYLE
    $ = w/ Sabrina Carpenter

    taylor swift 2024 world tour dates poster

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

quicksand 2023 tour

Quicksand Announce Slip 30th Anniversary Fall 2023 North American Tour

June 20, 2023

Faye Webster But Not Kiss new single video stream watch tour 2023 dates

Faye Webster Unveils 2023 Tour Dates, Shares New Single “But Not Kiss”: Stream

June 20, 2023

baroness new album stone

Baroness Announce New Album Stone and Fall 2023 Tour, Unveil Single "Last Word": Stream

June 20, 2023

slowdive everything is alive new album 2023 tour dates single kisses preorder tickets

Slowdive Announce New Album everything is alive, 2023 Tour Dates

June 20, 2023

Spider-Man- Into the Spider-Verse tickets tour 2023 presale code onsale how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Live in Concert"

June 15, 2023

Hatebreed 2023 tour

Hatebreed Announce "20 Years of Brutality" 2023 North American Tour

June 14, 2023

chai new self-titled album artwork tracklist fall 2023 us tour para para new song stream

CHAI Announce New Self-Titled Album, Fall 2023 Tour

June 14, 2023

Los Lobos

Los Lobos Announce 50th Anniversary Tour

June 13, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taylor Swift Announces International Dates for "The Eras Tour"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter