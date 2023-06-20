Taylor Swift Announces International Dates for “The Eras Tour”

Taylor Swift has extended the “The Eras Tour” well into 2024 with a massive international run including dates in Japan, Australia, Europe, and the UK.

The pop superstar will kick off the 2024 dates in February with a four-night stand at the Tokyo Dome followed by shows in Australia and Singapore. After that, Swift will head to cities across Europe including Paris, Madrid, and Amsterdam, as well as UK stops in Liverpool, Cardiff, and London. See her full touring schedule below.

For the UK shows, fans can register for an opportunity to purchase tickets via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform now through Thursday, June 22nd. Verified Fan pre-sale registration has also opened in France, Sweden, Spain, and the Netherlands.

Tickets to the shows in Australia go on sale Friday, June 30th at 2:00 p.m. local time (more information can be found here).

The general on-sale for the Singapore dates takes place on Friday, July 7th at 12:00 p.m. local time (find more information here).

Pick up tickets for all of Swift’s upcoming international dates here.

Swift is currently on the North American leg of “The Eras Tour,” which will next stop in Minneapolis. Grab last-minute tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Taylor Swift 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

06/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #+ (Tix)

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #? (Tix)

06/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/14 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)

07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)

07/28 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/03 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *? (Tix)

08/05 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

08/08 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/09 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

08/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

08/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

08/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

08/27 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

11/09 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)

11/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)

11/11 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)

11/18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos $ (Tix)

11/19 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos $ (Tix)

11/24 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)

11/25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)

11/26 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)

02/07 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)

02/08 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)

02/09 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)

02/10 – Tokyo, JP @ Tokyo Dome (Tix)

02/16 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds $ (Tix)

02/17 – Melbourne, AU @ Melbourne Cricket Grounds $ (Tix)

02/23 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)

02/24 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)

02/25 – Sydney, AU @ Accor Stadium $ (Tix)

03/02 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)

03/03 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)

03/04 – Singapore, SG @ National Stadium $ (Tix)

05/09 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena (Tix)

05/10 – Paris, FR @ Paris La Défense Arena (Tix)

05/17 – Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena (Tix)

05/24 – Lisbon, PT @ Estádio da Luz (Tix)

05/30 – Madrid, ES @ Estadio Santiago Bernabéu (Tix)

06/02 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium (Tix)

06/07 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium (Tix)

06/08 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium (Tix)

06/14 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium (Tix)

06/15 – Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium (Tix)

06/18 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium (Tix)

06/21 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

06/22 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

06/28 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium (Tix)

06/29 – Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium (Tix)

07/05 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena (Tix)

07/06 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruyff Arena (Tix)

07/09 – Zürich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund Zürich (Tix)

07/13 – Milan, IT @ San Siro Stadium (Tix)

07/18 – Gelsenkirchen, DE @ Veltins-Arena (Tix)

07/23 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion (Tix)

07/27 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion (Tix)

08/02 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy (Tix)

08/09 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst-Happel-Stadion (Tix)

08/16 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

08/17 – London, UK @ Wembley Stadium (Tix)

# = w/ Girl in Red

? = w/ OWENN

^ = w/ MUNA

+ = w/ Gracie Abrams

* = w/ HAIM

& = w/ GAYLE

$ = w/ Sabrina Carpenter