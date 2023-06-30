Taylor Swift Teases “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor Swift has teased “Back to December (Taylor’s Version)” in the new trailer for the second season of Prime Video’s The Summer I Turned Pretty.

The trailer begins with “august,” from Swift’s 2020 record folklore, scoring idyllic scenes of the show’s characters. As tension in the plot is introduced and the characters go out searching for a friend who’s disappeared, the mood changes — a tapestry of acoustics, piano, and strings sets the stage, and then the opening line of “Back to December” arrives. Swift shared the trailer on Twitter with the caption “Crying (Taylor’s Version).” Watch it below.

The tease comes ahead of the release of Speak Now (Taylor’s Version). Due on July 7th, the new version of Swift’s 2010 album will feature re-recorded versions of the songs, as well as new collaborations with Paramore’s Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy.

Last year, Swift shared “This Love (Taylor’s Version)” in a trailer for the first season of The Summer I Turned Pretty. Available on Prime Video, the series follows a teenage love triangle, and the ensuing drama of coming-of-age. The second season premieres July 14th.

Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out on July 7th. Pre-orders are ongoing, and you can grab tickets for Swift’s upcoming “The Eras Tour” dates here.