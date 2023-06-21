Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Brasilian Congress Proposes “Taylor Swift Law” to Increase Penalties for Ticket Scalpers

Following reports of violent scalpers ahead of her tour dates in the country

Advertisement
taylor swift bill brazil ticket scalper laws legal news pop music
Taylor Swift, photo by Ethan Miller/TAS23/Getty
Follow
June 21, 2023 | 10:46am ET

    Lawmakers in Brasil have proposed a new bill that would increase penalties for ticket scalping. Nicknamed the “Taylor Swift Law,” the proposal comes after the pop star recently announced that she’d be bringing “The Eras Tour” to the country, which led to reports of violent scalpers in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro once tickets went on sale.

    Scalping is already recognized as a crime in Brasil, but Congresswoman Simone Marquetto wants to reinforce the existing penalties. As translated from Portuguese by The Brazilian Report, the bill suggests increasing the maximum jail sentence for scalping from one year to four years, and sets fines of up to 100 times the price scalpers were asking for tickets. That means for Swift’s concerts, fines could reach the equivalent of $125,500.

    “The exploitation of the Brasilian population by so-called ‘scalpers’ at any paid events expected to see a big public influx is public and notorious,” an English translation of the bill reads. “These tickets touts’ activity deprives the les fortunate, preventing them from attending the desired show, and constitutes a true crime against the public economy. There are many examples showing that the concerns expressed above are justified. The most recent is the case of the sale of concert tickets of an international singer. Fans claim that dealers purchased a large number of tickets, making it impossible for other consumers [to do so].”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Of course, this isn’t the first time ticket sales to “The Eras Tour” have prompted lawmakers to intervene: In January, US Senators Amy Klobuchar and Mike Lee held a hearing on the ethics of Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, following their mishandling of “The Eras Tour” pre-sale.

    Egregious scalping in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro also led Swift to add more “Eras Tour” dates in those cities, as well as in Mexico City and Buenos Aires. Grab last-minute tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

oxymorrons graveyard words stream

Oxymorrons Announce Debut Album, Share New Song "Graveyard Words": Stream

June 21, 2023

primavera sound 2023 latin america the cure blur beck pet shop boys grimes buenos aires argentina sao paolo brasil bogata colombia asuncion paraguay

Primavera Sound Returns to Latin America with The Cure, Blur, and Beck

June 21, 2023

the new six kick it 4 now boyhood interview

Fan Chant: THE NEW SIX Lean Into Nostalgia with New EP BOYHOOD

June 21, 2023

Greta Van Fleet Judas Priest support

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Supports Josh Kiszka After Greta Van Fleet Singer Comes Out

June 21, 2023

Kara Jackson Why Does the Earth Give Us People to Love podcast interview Kyle Meredith

Kara Jackson on Finding the DNA of Joni Mitchell, Joanna Newsom, and Fiona Apple in Her Work

June 21, 2023

the postal service everything will change lp vinyl cd live music indie pop rock electronic news

The Postal Service Announce Live Album Everything Will Change

June 21, 2023

Dethklok movie trailer new album single

Watch Trailer for the New Metalocalypse Movie and Hear Dethklok's First New Song in 10 Years

June 21, 2023

Billy Idol debut reissue

Billy Idol Announces Expanded Reissue of Self-Titled Debut Album

June 21, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Brasilian Congress Proposes "Taylor Swift Law" to Increase Penalties for Ticket Scalpers

Menu Shop Search Newsletter