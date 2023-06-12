Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” Expected to Generate $4.6 Billion in Local Revenue

As if we needed further proof that Taylor Swift is making history, the pop star’s “Eras Tour” is expected to generate $4.6 billion in consumer spending in the US alone.

A report by research firm QuestionPro (via Fortune) found that — in addition to spending a gross total of $11 million to $12 million in ticket sales per concert — Swifties have spent more than an average of $1,300 to attend the tour, also factoring in travel accommodations and clothing. Particularly, there’s evidence of this in Chicago, where the city’s average hotel occupancy rates hit 96.8% during Swift’s three-night stint there, setting an all-time record.

But the Swift effect is also boosting local economies across the nation. In March, her two concerts in Las Vegas brought the city back to pre-pandemic levels of tourism, while cities including Atlanta and Boston have reported a spike in hotel bookings and other tourism-related expenses. (Swift herself is estimated to take home a paycheck of $10 million per concert.)

Advertisement

Related Video

Unfortunately, demand for “The Eras Tour” has prompted some ugly side effects, too. Aside from the infamous Ticketmaster fiasco last fall, Brazilian fans were reportedly violently harassed by scalpers while trying to buy tickets in-person in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro recently.

Next up for “The Eras Tour” are visits to Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, and Cincinnati through the end of the month. In July, Swift will play shows in Kansas City, Denver, Seattle, and Santa Clara, before wrapping up the North American leg of the tour with five shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in early August. The tour will then head to Mexico City, Buenos Aireas, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo later in the year. Get tickets to her upcoming shows here.