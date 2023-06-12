Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Taylor Swift’s “The Eras Tour” Expected to Generate $4.6 Billion in Local Revenue

Swifties are spending an average of $1,300 to attend the tour

Advertisement
taylor swift local revenue eras tour finance money tourism pop news
Taylor Swift, photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
Follow
June 12, 2023 | 11:11am ET

    As if we needed further proof that Taylor Swift is making history, the pop star’s “Eras Tour” is expected to generate $4.6 billion in consumer spending in the US alone.

    A report by research firm QuestionPro (via Fortune) found that — in addition to spending a gross total of $11 million to $12 million in ticket sales per concert — Swifties have spent more than an average of $1,300 to attend the tour, also factoring in travel accommodations and clothing. Particularly, there’s evidence of this in Chicago, where the city’s average hotel occupancy rates hit 96.8% during Swift’s three-night stint there, setting an all-time record.

    But the Swift effect is also boosting local economies across the nation. In March, her two concerts in Las Vegas brought the city back to pre-pandemic levels of tourism, while cities including Atlanta and Boston have reported a spike in hotel bookings and other tourism-related expenses. (Swift herself is estimated to take home a paycheck of $10 million per concert.)

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Unfortunately, demand for “The Eras Tour” has prompted some ugly side effects, too. Aside from the infamous Ticketmaster fiasco last fall, Brazilian fans were reportedly violently harassed by scalpers while trying to buy tickets in-person in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro recently.

    Next up for “The Eras Tour” are visits to Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, and Cincinnati through the end of the month. In July, Swift will play shows in Kansas City, Denver, Seattle, and Santa Clara, before wrapping up the North American leg of the tour with five shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California in early August. The tour will then head to Mexico City, Buenos Aireas, Rio de Janeiro, and Sao Paulo later in the year. Get tickets to her upcoming shows here.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

hip hop forever 50th anniversary wu tang clan mary j blige mariah carey new york madison square garden concert tickets tour performance celebration sean paul tyrese maxwell epmd

Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey to Play "Hip Hop Forever" 50th Anniversary Concert

June 12, 2023

Taylor Swift on "The Eras Tour"

Taylor Swift Announces "The Eras Tour" Dates in Mexico, Argentina, and Brasil [Updated]

June 12, 2023

sam fender brian johnson 2023

AC/DC's Brian Johnson Joins Sam Fender Onstage for "Back in Black" and "You Shook Me All Night Long": Watch

June 12, 2023

best albums 2023 so far list top 30 consequence records songs midyear listen stream

Top 30 Albums of 2023 (So Far)

June 12, 2023

Static-X Sevendust 2023 tour

Static-X and Sevendust Announce Co-Headlining Fall 2023 US Tour

June 12, 2023

Tool Danny Carey hardest songs to play

Drummer Danny Carey Names the Most Difficult Tool Songs to Play Live

June 12, 2023

Taylor Swift ticket scalpers

Ticket Scalpers in Brasil Threaten Taylor Swift Fans with Violence

June 12, 2023

sigur ros Blóðberg 2023 new single stream orchestra tour Rós blodberg

Sigur Rós Unveil "Blóðberg," First New Song in Seven Years: Stream

June 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Taylor Swift's "The Eras Tour" Expected to Generate $4.6 Billion in Local Revenue

Menu Shop Search Newsletter