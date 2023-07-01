Menu
Taylor Swift Fan Conceals Identity After Calling Out Sick of Work

Some fans are going to extreme lengths to catch "The Eras Tour"

Taylor Swift fan in disguise
Photo via World0fEcho / Twitter
June 30, 2023 | 11:11pm ET

    Taylor Swift’s “The Eras  Tour” is the can’t miss event of the summer, and some fans are going to extreme lengths to ensure they don’t miss out.

    WKRC-TV caught up with one woman who intentionally concealed her identity with a blanket and sunglasses because she called sick out of work in order to attend the concert.

    The woman and a friend traveled from Louisville to Cincinnati for this weekend’s “Era Tour” stop at Paycor Stadium. They were standing in line for merch on Thursday when WKRC-TV’s cameras came strolling by.

    The anonymous woman explained that she previously caught “The Eras Tour” in Nashville, but was taking an 11-year-old girl (presumably her daughter) to the Cincinnati show. Watch the interview below.

    The woman under the blanket is far from the only example of fans finding creative fans to attend Swift’s concerts. Another fan got a job as a security guard in order to see Swift perform in Nashville.

    “The Eras Tour” has several more North American stops, including in Kansas City, Denver, Seattle, Santa Clara, and Inglewood. Get last-minute tickets here.

    Swift will then embark on an international jaunt that includes visits to Mexico, South America, Japan, Singapore, Europe, and the UK. Tickets are available here.

