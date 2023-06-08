Taylor Swift Scores First Rock Radio Hit with The National Collaboration “The Alcott”

Taylor Swift has jumped from country to pop, and now she also has a rock hit to her name. “The Alcott,” her collaboration with The National, just debuted on the Billboard Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, marking her first appearance on the list.

“The Alcott” debuted at No. 45 on the chart with 636,000 rock radio audience impressions, Billboard reports. While it signifies Swift’s first appearance on the Rock & Alternative Airplay chart, it’s the sixth appearance for The National, whose album First Two Pages of Frankenstein houses the song.

Swift has appeared on other rock-adjacent charts in the past. She’s been featured on Adult Alternative Airplay four times thanks to songs like “Exile,” which featured Bon Iver, “Coney Island,” another collaboration with The National, and “Snow on the Beach,” which featured vocals from Lana Del Rey.

“The Alcott” isn’t the only Swift track on the Billboard charts right now. “Karma” currently sits at No. 2 on the Hot 100, and “Anti-Hero” is No. 3 on Adult Pop Airplay and No. 2 on Adult Contemporary.

Swift — who recently broke up with The 1975’s Matty Healy following a brief romance — has announced Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), the re-recording of her 2010 studio album with appearances from Fall Out Boy and Hayley Williams. Looks like more rock chart appearances are in her future!