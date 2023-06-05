Menu
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy Break Up: Report

The pair reportedly began dating earlier this year

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy, photo by Robert Kamau/GC Images
June 5, 2023 | 2:07pm ET

    Swifties everywhere can exhale: Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have broken up, according to TMZ.

    The musicians reportedly began dating sometime in the last month or so. Though neither Swift nor Healy publicly acknowledged the relationship, they were spotted together on several occasions. Most notably, Healy was in attendance for Swift’s “The Eras Tour” shows in Nashville.

    Their relationship caused consternation for some of Swift’s fans, as Healy has courted controversy for  comments deemed misogynistic, racist, and offensive. In particular, The 1975 frontman came under fire for appearing on a podcast, where he seemingly took racist jabs at the rapper Ice Spice and mocked her accent. In a recently published interview with The New Yorker, Healy dismissed the criticism he received, saying that people were “a bit mental for being hurt.”

    Reacting to the relationship, some Swifties went as far to pen an open letter to Swift urging her “to reflect on the impact of your own and your associates’ behavior and engage in genuine self-reflection.”

    Swift never publicly addressed the letter, but she did deliver a powerful statement in support of the LGBTQ+ community during her show in Chicago this past weekend. She also recently collaborated with Ice Spice on a remix of “Karma,” and brought her out to perform during “The Eras Tour” shows in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

