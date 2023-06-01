Menu
Taylor Swift “The Eras Tour” Attendees Report Experiencing “Post-Concert Amnesia”

Psychologists say the phenomenon is to be expected

taylor swift post-concert amnesia fans swifties eras tour live music pop news wtf
Taylor Swift, photo by Bob Levey/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
June 1, 2023 | 11:17am ET

    Taylor Swift packs a lot into one show, doing her best to rationalize the absolute dumpster fire that was pre-sale to her “The Eras Tour.” But even despite all the financial and emotional toils, many Swifties are claiming that they’ve experienced “post-concert amnesia” after their respective shows on the tour.

    Dr. Michelle Phillips, a senior lecturer in music psychology at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester, told BBC that this phenomenon is really normal. If you’re so excited and immersed in a highly stimulating environment — like, say, a spectacular 40-song arena show from one of history’s biggest pop stars — it’s fairly easy for your brain to omit key moments from your memory.

    It’s not that fans are forgetting they ever attended the show: “In fact, it’s likely to be one of the things they remember attending for the rest of their lives,” Dr. Phillips added. “It’s simply that they encode some aspects of the event in memory, and not others.”

    And “The Eras Tour” certainly has a lot of aspects to encode, what with its 44-song setlist and numerous surprises. So, long story short: If you’ve been experiencing post-Swift concert amnesia yourself, it’s OK if you don’t necessarily — ahem — remember it all too well.

    Swift just shared a remix of “Karma” with Ice Spice, as well as an updated version of “Snow on the Beach” with even more guest vocals from Lana Del Rey, as part of the deluxe edition of her latest album Midnights. Grab last-minute tickets to her remaining “The Eras Tour” shows here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

