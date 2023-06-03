Menu
Taylor Swift Celebrates Pride Month, Addresses “Harmful” Anti-LGBTQ Legislation in Chicago Speech

The singer honored those who are "living their authentic lives"

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Chicago, IL
Taylor Swift, photo by Natasha Moustache/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
June 3, 2023 | 12:11pm ET

    Taylor Swift rang in Pride Month during the first Chicago stop of “The Eras Tour” with an impassioned speech about LGBTQ rights, calling her blockbuster stage show a “safe space” for her queer fans.

    “On this tour, I get to look out into the most stunningly beautiful, brilliant crowds of people who are living their authentic lives,” Swift said. “They are loving who they want to love, they are identifying how they identify, and allies who get to support them in and celebrate them in that… And this is a safe space for you. This is a celebratory space for you.”

    Though she admired the “acceptance, peace, and safety” of her concerts, Swift acknowledged that such love and tolerance aren’t universal. “You can’t talk about Pride Month without talking about pain,” she said. “There, right now, and recently, in recent years, there have been so many harmful pieces of legislation that have put people in the LGBTQ and queer community at risk. It’s painful for everyone, every ally, every loved one, every person in these communities, and that’s why I’m always posting, ‘This is when the midterms are. This is when these important key primaries are.'”

    Swift continued, “Because we can support as much as we want during Pride Month, but if we’re not doing our research on these elected officials — Are they advocates? Are they allies? Are they protectors of equality? Do I want to vote for them?” Watch her full remarks below.

    Swift’s “The Eras Tour” is the most in-demand live show of the summer, according to StubHub. In August, the artist will bring the tour to Mexico and South America. Grab tickets to her upcoming dates here.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

