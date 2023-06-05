Menu
Taylor Swift Reveals Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Features Hayley Williams and Fall Out Boy Collabs

"I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time"

taylor swift speak now taylors version tracklist hayley williams fall out boy
Taylor Swift and Hayley Williams, photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT
June 5, 2023 | 1:29pm ET

    Taylor Swift has announced the tracklist for Speak Now (Taylor’s Version), which will see her going pop-punk thanks to collaborations with her longtime friend Hayley Williams of Paramore and Fall Out Boy.

    Williams will appear on a track called “Castles Crumbling,” while Fall Out Boy feature on “Electric Touch.”

    “I’m VERY excited to show you the back cover of Speak Now (my version) including the vault tracks and collaborations with Hayley Williams from @paramore and @falloutboy,” Swift wrote on social media. “Since Speak Now was all about my songwriting, I decided to go to the artists who I feel influenced me most powerfully as a lyricist at that time and ask them to sing on the album. They’re so cool and generous for agreeing to support my version of Speak Now. I recorded this album when I was 32 (and still growing up, now) and can’t wait to unveil it all to you on July 7th.”

    See Swift’s statement and the full tracklist below.

    Back in September 2011, Swift brought Williams on stage during the Nashville show of her “Speak Now World Tour” to perform Paramore’s hit “That’s What You Get.” Earlier this year, the band served as the opener for Swift during the first dates of her “Eras Tour,” which she called a “dream come true” in an interview with Billboard.

    “We came up alongside each other as Nashville teenagers writing our own music, so it feels insanely special to kick off the tour together nearly two decades later,” Swift said. “I just remember being constantly floored and inspired by their writing, originality, and artistic integrity.”

    Williams added, “When we were 19, [Swift] told me — she was a country singer at that point — that she wanted to be like Carole King. And I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s a crazy thing to say,’ you know? Because we were kids. And I’ll be damned, this woman, she’s crossing genres and bleeding over into other aspects of pop culture, and she’s helping to shape it at the very least.”

    Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) is out on July 7th. Pre-orders are ongoing, and you can grab last-minute tickets to upcoming “Eras Tour” dates here.

    Meanwhile, Paramore are on their own “This Is Why Tour” in support of their album of the same name; grab your seats here.

    Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) Tracklist:
    01. Mine (Taylor’s Version)
    02. Sparks Fly (Taylor’s Version)
    03. Back to December (Taylor’s Version)
    04. Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
    05. Dear John (Taylor’s Version)
    06. Mean (Taylor’s Version)
    07. The Story of Us (Taylor’s Version)
    08. Never Grow Up (Taylor’s Version)
    09. Enchanted (Taylor’s Version)
    10. Better Than Revenge (Taylor’s Version)
    11. Innocent (Taylor’s Version)
    12. Haunted (Taylor’s Version)
    13. Last Kiss (Taylor’s Version)
    14. Long Live (Taylor’s Version)
    15. Ours (Taylor’s Version)
    16. Superman (Taylor’s Version)
    17. Electric Touch (feat. Fall Out Boy) [Taylor’s Version] (From the Vault)
    18. When Emma Falls in Love (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]
    19. I Can See You (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]
    20. Castles Crumbling (feat. Hayley Williams) [Taylor’s Version] (From the Vault)
    21. Foolish One (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]
    22. Timeless (Taylor’s Version) [From the Vault]

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

