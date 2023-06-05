Menu
Taylor Swift Accidentally Swallows Bug in Chicago: “Oh, Delicious”

While wrapping a three-night stand at Soldier Field

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Foxborough, MA
Taylor Swift, photo by Scott Eisen/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management
June 5, 2023 | 12:29pm ET

    Taylor Swift had an unplanned snack on Sunday night (June 4th) when she swallowed a bug on stage while wrapping a three-night stand at Chicago’s Soldier Field on her ongoing “The Eras Tour” (grab tickets here).

    “I just swallowed a bug,” the pop superstar said, as she was about to perform “Tolerate” as part of her Evermore set. “It’s just so stupid,” she added before quipping, “Oh, delicious.”

    Swift continued, “Is there any chance none of you saw that? It’s fine, it’s fine. I swallowed it.” Though the artist said she would try not to repeat the incident, she admitted that it would likely “happen again” because as she explained, “There’s so many bugs. There’s 1,000 of them.”

    Earlier in the evening, Swift handled a microphone misfunction with similar poise. “All right, guys, let’s start this over again,” she said after receiving a working mic. “Let’s take a second in our memories, rewind ’em back, none of that happened. We’re back to 36 seconds ago.”

    Watch fan-shot videos of both incidents below.

    Get Taylor Swift Tickets Here

    During the first Chicago show, Swift rang in Pride Month by delivering an impassioned speech about LGBTQ rights in which she called her concerts a “safe space” for her queer fans. Grab your last-minute tickets for the most in-demand live show of the summer here.

    In August, Swift will head out on the first international dates of the trek with shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brasil.

