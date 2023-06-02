Taylor Swift Announces “The Eras Tour” Dates in Mexico, Argentina, and Brasil

Taylor Swift is bringing “The Eras Tour” to Mexico and South America.

Marking the first international dates of “The Eras Tour,” the itinerary includes three nights at Foro Sol in Mexico City from August 24th-26th, two nights each at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Argentina and Allianz Parque in São Paulo, Brasil, and a one-off date at Estádio Nilton Santos in Rio de Janeiro, Brasil.

Tickets to the Mexico City shows go on sale June 13th at 2:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster. For an opportunity to purchase tickets, fans can register via Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan platform now through Wednesday, June 7th.

Tickets to Swift’s shows in Buenos Aires will go on sale June 6th at 10:00 a.m. local time (more information can be found here).

Tickets for her shows in Sao Paulo and Rio de Janeiro will be available starting June 12th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Fans who purchased tickets for Swift’s concerts in Brasil that were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic will have the opportunity to access an exclusive pre-sale for “The Eras Tour” starting on June 6th at at 10am local (more information can be found here).

Swift is amidst the North American leg of “The Eras Tour.” This weekend, she’ll visit Chicago for three nights at Soldier Field. Fans will no doubt be treated to several surprise songs, and a case of “post-concert amnesia.”

Check out Swift’s updated tour schedule below, and grab last-minute tickets to all of her upcoming shows here.

Taylor Swift 2023 Tour Dates:

06/02 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #? (Tix)

06/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field #? (Tix)

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field ^+ (Tix)

06/09 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #+ (Tix)

06/10 – Detroit, MI @ Ford Field #? (Tix)

06/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #+ (Tix)

06/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Acrisure Stadium #? (Tix)

06/23 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #+ (Tix)

06/24 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium #? (Tix)

06/30 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/01 – Cincinnati, OH @ Paycor Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/07 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/08 – Kansas City, MO @ Arrowhead Stadium ^+ (Tix)

07/14 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)

07/15 – Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High ^+ (Tix)

07/22 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)

07/23 – Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field *+ (Tix)

07/28 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)

07/29 – Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/03 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/04 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *? (Tix)

08/05 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

08/08 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *+ (Tix)

08/09 – Inglewood, CA @ SoFi Stadium *& (Tix)

08/24 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

08/25 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

08/26 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol $ (Tix)

11/09 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)

11/10 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Estadio River Plate $ (Tix)

11/18 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Estádio Nilton Santos $ (Tix)

11/25 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)

11/26 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Allianz Parque $ (Tix)

# = w/ Girl in Red

? = w/ OWENN

^ = w/ MUNA

+ = w/ Gracie Abrams

* = w/ HAIM

& = w/ GAYLE

$ = w/ Sabrina Carpenter