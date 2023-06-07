Tenacious D have added a fall US leg to their 2023 tour itinerary. The comedic rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass will hit the road for a brief jaunt in September.

The band’s new “Spicy Meatball Tour” dates kick off September 6th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and continue through a September 15th gig in Austin, Texas.

An artist presale has already begun via Ticketmaster using the code SPICY, while a Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (June 7th) at 10 a.m. ET using the code DISCO. General tickets sales launch on Friday (June 9th).

Tenacious D recently completed a spring US run, and are in the midst of a European/UK outing that wraps up June 18th with an appearance at France’s Hellfest. When they return to the States later this month, they’ll play the Video Game Awards at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 25th.

The new tour announcement comes as Tenacious D have recently blessed fans with new music. Last week, they released a cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” (accompanied by an amusing music video depicting Black and Gass romping on a beach), and in May they unveiled the tune “Video Games,” the duo’s first original song in five years.

Black also went viral with his recent song “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

See Tenacious D’s tour dates below. Tickets to the international shows are available here, while tickets to the US gigs can be purchased here.

Tenacious D 2023 Tour Dates:

06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle

06/08 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival

06/10 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

06/12 – Zurich, CH @ The Hall

06/13 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National

06/14 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy

06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

06/18 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest Open Air Festival

06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (Video Game Awards)

09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

09/07 – Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Amphitheater

09/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ All IN Music Festival

09/11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP

09/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

09/14 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

09/15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater