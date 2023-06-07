Menu
Tenacious D Announce Fall 2023 US Tour Leg

Jack Black and Kyle Gass have expanded their "Spicy Meatball Tour"

Tenacious D fall US tour
Tenacious D, photo by Travis Shinn
June 7, 2023 | 12:55pm ET

    Tenacious D have added a fall US leg to their 2023 tour itinerary. The comedic rock duo of Jack Black and Kyle Gass will hit the road for a brief jaunt in September.

    The band’s new “Spicy Meatball Tour” dates kick off September 6th in Charlotte, North Carolina, and continue through a September 15th gig in Austin, Texas.

    An artist presale has already begun via Ticketmaster using the code SPICY, while a Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (June 7th) at 10 a.m. ET using the code DISCO. General tickets sales launch on Friday (June 9th).

    Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub's Fan Protect program.

    Tenacious D recently completed a spring US run, and are in the midst of a European/UK outing that wraps up June 18th with an appearance at France’s Hellfest. When they return to the States later this month, they’ll play the Video Game Awards at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on June 25th.

    The new tour announcement comes as Tenacious D have recently blessed fans with new music. Last week, they released a cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” (accompanied by an amusing music video depicting Black and Gass romping on a beach), and in May they unveiled the tune “Video Games,” the duo’s first original song in five years.

    Tenacious D "Wicked Game"
     Editor's Pick
    Tenacious D Release Cover of “Wicked Game” with Hilarious Beach Romp Video: Watch

    Black also went viral with his recent song “Peaches” from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

    See Tenacious D’s tour dates below. Tickets to the international shows are available here, while tickets to the US gigs can be purchased here.

    Tenacious D 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/07 – Berlin, DE @ Zitadelle
    06/08 – Nickelsdorf, AT @ Nova Rock Festival
    06/10 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
    06/12 – Zurich, CH @ The Hall
    06/13 – Brussels, BE @ Forest National
    06/14 – Rotterdam, NL @ Ahoy
    06/16 – London, UK @ O2 Arena
    06/18 – Clisson, FR @ Hellfest Open Air Festival
    06/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl (Video Game Awards)
    09/06 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
    09/07 – Franklin, TN @ Firstbank Amphitheater
    09/09 – Indianapolis, IN @ All IN Music Festival
    09/11 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
    09/13 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    09/14 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
    09/15 – Austin, TX @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

    Tenacious D poster fall 2023

Artists

Consequence
