Tenacious D Release Cover of “Wicked Game” with Hilarious Beach Romp Video: Watch

Jack Black and Kyle Gass nearly bare all for their rendition of the Chris Isaak ballad

Tenacious D "Wicked Game"
Tenacious D in “Wicked Game” video, via YouTube
June 1, 2023 | 1:26pm ET

    Tenacious D have officially released a cover of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game,” which has become a fan favorite at the duo’s live shows. Along with the studio track, an accompanying music video depicts Jack Black and Kyle Gass romping on the beach in their usual hilarious fashion.

    Offering up a play on the original Chris Isaak music video, which depicted the crooner getting hot and heavy with supermodel Helena Christensen on a tropical beach, Black and Gass frolic in the ocean wearing a one-piece bathing suit and tighty-whities, respectively. It’s truly a sight to behold!

    Tenacious D recently completed a brief US outing, and will now embark on a run of European shows and festival appearances. The tour kicks off Friday (June 2nd) at Rock im Park in Nuremberg, Germany, and runs through a June 18th gig at Hellfest in Clisson, France. The D will then return to the States for a gig at the Video Game Awards on June 25th at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. Pick up tickets to the band’s upcoming shows here.

    “Wicked Game” follows the recent release of “Video Games,” Tenacious D’s first new original song in five years. Prior to that track, Black released the viral single “Peaches,” a ballad from The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

    Tenacious D on Dave Grohl and Nirvana
    Tenacious D on the Impact of Nirvana and Their Kinship with “Best Drummer Alive” Dave Grohl

    Watch Tenacious D prancing romantically along the shore in the video for their cover of “Wicked Game” below, followed by the original Chris Isaak clip and our 2021 interview with Jack Black and Kyle Gass.

