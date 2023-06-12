Menu
Black Panther 2 Star Tenoch Huerta Denies Sexual Assault Allegation

Huerta calls musician and activist María Elena Ríos' claim "false and completely unsubstantiated"

Tenoch Huerta, photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images
June 12, 2023 | 1:59pm ET

    Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star Tenoch Huerta has denied a sexual assault accusation by musician and activist María Elena Ríos.

    Over the weekend, Ríos posted a series of tweets calling Huerta a “violator” and “sexual predator” while accusing him of sexually assaulting her. “It’s very difficult to talk about the emotional abuse and the abuse of power of a sexual predator who is loved around the world for playing a character in a movie such as Tenoch Huerta,” she wrote.

    In a statement released on Monday, Huerta called the allegation “false and completely unsubstantiated,” and claimed that he and Ríos had an “entirely consensual” relationship that lasted “several months.”

    “About a year ago, I dated Elena for several months,” Huerta said. “Throughout it was a loving, warm and mutually supportive relationship. After it ended, however, Elena began to misrepresent our interactions both privately and in front of groups of mutual friends.”

    He continued, “As a result, a few months ago, I engaged a legal team to commence the appropriate actions to protect my reputation and refute these irresponsible and false accusations that can cause great prejudice and damage. Although I am by no means perfect, I know that these allegations are simply untrue. And while I will always work to improve myself, I need to contest claims that are both false and offensive.”

    Ríos posted the allegations on Saturday after Mexican activist organization Poder Prieto — for whom Huerta is a spokesperson — shared an episode of the podcast El Feisbuk de la Malinche featuring Ríos on social media. Ríos, a former member of Poder Prieto, accused the collective of both airing the podcast without her consent and not compensating her for her work.

    When Poder Prieto responded by saying it was only promoting the episode, Ríos accused the organization of protecting the “sexual predator” Huerta. After another person on Twitter asked if Huerta had “sexually assaulted” her, Ríos confirmed the allegation.

    In addition to starring as King of Atlantis Namor in Wakanda Forever, Huerta has appeared in The Forever Purge and Narcos: Mexico.

