Teresa Taylor, Former Butthole Surfers Drummer, Dead at 60

Teresa Taylor (née Nervosa), a former drummer in Butthole Surfers, has died following a battle with lung disease.

Taylor’s partner, Cheryl Curtice, announced her passing on Facebook on Monday, June 19th. “Dear friends and loved ones of Teresa Taylor. I want to let you know the sad news. Teresa passed away clean and sober, peacefully in her sleep, this weekend,” Curtice wrote. “She was so brave, even in the face of her horrible disease. We were all fortunate to have her beautiful, strong spirit in our lives. She will be forever missed. We will have a memorial service sometime in the future. I love you, beloved Teresa.”

“She will live in our hearts forever. RIP, dear friend,” Butthole Surfers wrote in a tribute posted to their own Facebook page.

Along with King Coffey, Taylor was a drummer in Butthole Surfers from 1983 to 1989, appearing on albums including Psychic… Powerless… Another Man’s Sac, Rembrandt Pussyhorse, and Locust Abortion Technician. She briefly rejoined the band in 2008.

Taylor also notably appeared in Richard Linklater’s 1991 film, Slacker, playing a hipster woman who was trying to sell a pap smear from Madonna. Her character was featured on the movie’s poster.

In November 2021, Taylor announced that she had been diagnosed with end-stage lung disease.