Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Teresa Taylor, Former Butthole Surfers Drummer, Dead at 60

She also had a small role in Richard Linklater's 1991 film, Slacker

Advertisement
Teresa Taylor
Teresa Taylor in Slacker
June 19, 2023 | 1:26pm ET

    Teresa Taylor (née Nervosa), a former drummer in Butthole Surfers, has died following a battle with lung disease.

    Taylor’s partner, Cheryl Curtice, announced her passing on Facebook on Monday, June 19th. “Dear friends and loved ones of Teresa Taylor. I want to let you know the sad news. Teresa passed away clean and sober, peacefully in her sleep, this weekend,” Curtice wrote. “She was so brave, even in the face of her horrible disease. We were all fortunate to have her beautiful, strong spirit in our lives. She will be forever missed. We will have a memorial service sometime in the future. I love you, beloved Teresa.”

    “She will live in our hearts forever. RIP, dear friend,” Butthole Surfers wrote in a tribute posted to their own Facebook page.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Along with King Coffey, Taylor was a drummer in Butthole Surfers from 1983 to 1989, appearing on albums including Psychic… Powerless… Another Man’s Sac, Rembrandt Pussyhorse, and Locust Abortion Technician. She briefly rejoined the band in 2008.

    Taylor also notably appeared in Richard Linklater’s 1991 film, Slacker, playing a hipster woman who was trying to sell a pap smear from Madonna. Her character was featured on the movie’s poster.

    In November 2021, Taylor announced that she had been diagnosed with end-stage lung disease.

    Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Foo Fighters Sabotage cover Bonnaroo watch

Foo Fighters Briefly Cover Beastie Boys' "Sabotage" at Bonnaroo: Watch

June 19, 2023

Bebe Rexha struck with phone

Bebe Rexha Struck in the Face by Phone During Concert in New York

June 19, 2023

Foo Fighters and Hayley Williams

Hayley Williams Joins Foo Fighters for "My Hero" at Bonnaroo: Watch

June 19, 2023

Police Line Do Not Cross

Beyond Wonderland Shooting Leaves Two People Dead, Three Injured

June 18, 2023

Foo Fighters at Sonic Temple

Foo Fighters Debut 10-Minute Song "The Teacher" Live: Watch

June 17, 2023

Noah Enos

Chicago Man Found Dead After Attending King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard Concert

June 17, 2023

Kourtney Kardashian Recreates "All the Small Things" Video to Reveal Pregnancy

June 17, 2023

Coachella 2024

How to Get Tickets to Coachella 2024 (Even Though It's Sold Out)

June 16, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Teresa Taylor, Former Butthole Surfers Drummer, Dead at 60

Menu Shop Search Newsletter