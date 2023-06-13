The 1975 Announce Biggest North American Tour of Their Career

The 1975 have announced their biggest North American tour to date.
The 1975’s “Still … at their very best tour” kicks off on September 26th in Sacramento. Spanning more than 30 dates in total, the itinerary includes shows at prominent venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City, TD Garden in Boston, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
Additionally, The 1975 will appear at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and San Francisco’s Outside Lands in August and Atlanta’s Music Midtown and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful in September. Check out the full tour schedule below.
A fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, June 21st, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, June 23rd via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.
The 1975 released their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, in October 2022.
The 1975 2023 Tour Dates:
06/13 – Cork, IE @ Musgrave Park
06/15 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik i Parken
06/16 – Scheeßel, NDS, DE @ Hurricane Festival
06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, DE @ Southside Festival
06/23 – Luxembourg @ City Sounds Festival
06/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Roma Arena
06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
07/01 – Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
07/02 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park
07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
07/07 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock Festival
07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
07/12 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
07/18 – Singapore @ Sands Expo and Convention Centre
07/19 – Singapore @ MBS Convention
07/21 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Good Vibes Weekender
07/23 – Jakarta, IN @ We The Fest
07/25 – Taipei, TW @ Taipei Music Center
08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
08/07 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikīkī Shell
08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
09/22-24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival
09/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
09/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
10/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
10/07 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
10/17 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
10/25 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
10/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
10/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
11/03 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
11/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena
11/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
11/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/20 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
11/27 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
11/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
12/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
12/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena