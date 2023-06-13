The 1975 Announce Biggest North American Tour of Their Career

The 1975 have announced their biggest North American tour to date.

The 1975’s “Still … at their very best tour” kicks off on September 26th in Sacramento. Spanning more than 30 dates in total, the itinerary includes shows at prominent venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City, TD Garden in Boston, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

Additionally, The 1975 will appear at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and San Francisco’s Outside Lands in August and Atlanta’s Music Midtown and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful in September. Check out the full tour schedule below.

Related Video

A fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, June 21st, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, June 23rd via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Advertisement

The 1975 released their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, in October 2022.

The 1975 2023 Tour Dates:

06/13 – Cork, IE @ Musgrave Park

06/15 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik i Parken

06/16 – Scheeßel, NDS, DE @ Hurricane Festival

06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, DE @ Southside Festival

06/23 – Luxembourg @ City Sounds Festival

06/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Roma Arena

06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/01 – Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm

07/02 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park

07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/07 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock Festival

07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival

07/12 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock

07/18 – Singapore @ Sands Expo and Convention Centre

07/19 – Singapore @ MBS Convention

07/21 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Good Vibes Weekender

07/23 – Jakarta, IN @ We The Fest

07/25 – Taipei, TW @ Taipei Music Center

08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

08/07 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikīkī Shell

08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown

09/22-24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival

09/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

09/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

10/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena

10/07 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

10/17 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center

10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena

10/25 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

10/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

10/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

11/03 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

11/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena

11/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

11/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/20 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens

11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

11/27 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena

11/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena