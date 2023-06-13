Menu
The 1975 Announce Biggest North American Tour of Their Career

The 1975 "Still ... at their very best" tour kicks off on September

June 13, 2023 | 10:13am ET

    The 1975 have announced their biggest North American tour to date.

    The 1975’s “Still … at their very best tour” kicks off on September 26th in Sacramento. Spanning more than 30 dates in total, the itinerary includes shows at prominent venues like Madison Square Garden in New York City, TD Garden in Boston, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

    Additionally, The 1975 will appear at Chicago’s Lollapalooza and San Francisco’s Outside Lands in August and Atlanta’s Music Midtown and Las Vegas’ Life is Beautiful in September. Check out the full tour schedule below.

    A fan pre-sale is set for Wednesday, June 21st, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, June 23rd via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    The 1975 released their fifth album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, in October 2022.

    The 1975 2023 Tour Dates:

    06/13 – Cork, IE @ Musgrave Park
    06/15 – Oslo, NO @ Piknik i Parken
    06/16 – Scheeßel, NDS, DE @ Hurricane Festival
    06/18 – Neuhausen ob Eck, BW, DE @ Southside Festival
    06/23 – Luxembourg @ City Sounds Festival
    06/26 – Bucharest, RO @ Roma Arena
    06/29 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/01 – Stockholm, Stockholm County, Sweden @ Lollapalooza Stockholm
    07/02 – London, UK @ Finsbury Park
    07/06 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/07 – Turku, FI @ Ruisrock Festival
    07/09 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT Festival
    07/12 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia
    07/14 – Lisbon, PT @ Super Bock Super Rock
    07/18 – Singapore @ Sands Expo and Convention Centre
    07/19 – Singapore @ MBS Convention
    07/21 – Kuala Lumpur, MY @ Good Vibes Weekender
    07/23 – Jakarta, IN @ We The Fest
    07/25 – Taipei, TW @ Taipei Music Center
    08/04 – Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
    08/07 – Honolulu, HI @ Waikīkī Shell
    08/13 – San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
    09/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Music Midtown
    09/22-24 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Music & Art Festival
    09/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    09/28 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
    09/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
    10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl
    10/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena
    10/07 – Greenwood Village, CO @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre
    10/12 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
    10/17 – Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
    10/18 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    10/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
    10/22 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    10/23 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Arena
    10/25 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    10/26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
    10/28 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    10/31 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    11/02 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
    11/03 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    11/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    11/08 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    11/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Arena
    11/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    11/14 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    11/17 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
    11/18 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/20 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens
    11/22 – Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
    11/26 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
    11/27 – Boise, ID @ ExtraMile Arena
    11/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    12/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    12/02 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

