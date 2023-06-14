Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The 1975 Sing “Oh Caroline” with Caroline Polachek in Ireland: Watch

"You can't play this song without acknowledging the wonderful opening act"

Advertisement
caroline polachek the 1975 cork ireland show indie pop music live news watch listen
The 1975 and Caroline Polachek, photo via YouTube/@lilaispurple
Follow
June 14, 2023 | 12:48pm ET

    There are a lot of great songs out there about women named Caroline. As far as we know, none of them are about Caroline Polachek, but The 1975 did bring her onstage to sing their tune “Oh Caroline” together at their show in Cork, Ireland Tuesday night.

    “You can’t play this song without acknowledging the wonderful opening act this evening,” frontman Matty Healy said as he introduced the song, right before taking a big swig out of a wine bottle he was waving around. (Been there!) Polachek came out to sing the second verse, donning a red lace slip dress that certainly made her look like a woman you’d want to write a song about.

    Polachek genuinely looked like she was having a blast, too, smiling and twirling around the stage, encouraging audience participation, and even ad-libbing a little “woo!” for good measure. When the song ended, she and Healy went in for a big hug; it sure is nice to see the man getting along with others. Watch The 1975 sing “Oh Caroline” with Polachek in a fan-captured video below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The 1975 just expanded their tour in support of their 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. Tickets for the newly-announced dates go on sale Friday, June 23rd via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. Polachek is touring in support of her recent album Desire, I Want To Turn Into Youone of the best records of the year so far.

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Queens of the Stone Age, photo by Andreas Neumann

Queens of the Stone Age Reveal Crunchy New Single "Paper Machete": Stream

June 14, 2023

best top songs 2023 so far list read playlist

Top 30 Songs of 2023 (So Far)

June 14, 2023

Dream Wife Le Tigre spark parade podcast interview

Dream Wife on Le Tigre's Self-Titled Debut and Building Community: The Spark Parade

June 14, 2023

john wines americas got talent

Electrician Turned Music Teacher Melts Faces on America's Got Talent with Shred Guitar Performance: Watch

June 14, 2023

made in america 2023 lineup sza lizzo

Made in America 2023 Lineup: SZA and Lizzo to Headline

June 14, 2023

knocked loose 2023

Knocked Loose Unleash New Songs "Deep in the Willow" and "Everything Is Quiet Now": Stream

June 14, 2023

Jesse Malin spinal stroke

D Generation's Jesse Malin Paralyzed After Suffering Spinal Stroke

June 14, 2023

chai new self-titled album artwork tracklist fall 2023 us tour para para new song stream

CHAI Announce New Self-Titled Album, Fall 2023 Tour

June 14, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The 1975 Sing "Oh Caroline" with Caroline Polachek in Ireland: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter