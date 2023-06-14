The 1975 Sing “Oh Caroline” with Caroline Polachek in Ireland: Watch

There are a lot of great songs out there about women named Caroline. As far as we know, none of them are about Caroline Polachek, but The 1975 did bring her onstage to sing their tune “Oh Caroline” together at their show in Cork, Ireland Tuesday night.

“You can’t play this song without acknowledging the wonderful opening act this evening,” frontman Matty Healy said as he introduced the song, right before taking a big swig out of a wine bottle he was waving around. (Been there!) Polachek came out to sing the second verse, donning a red lace slip dress that certainly made her look like a woman you’d want to write a song about.

Polachek genuinely looked like she was having a blast, too, smiling and twirling around the stage, encouraging audience participation, and even ad-libbing a little “woo!” for good measure. When the song ended, she and Healy went in for a big hug; it sure is nice to see the man getting along with others. Watch The 1975 sing “Oh Caroline” with Polachek in a fan-captured video below.

The 1975 just expanded their tour in support of their 2022 album Being Funny in a Foreign Language. Tickets for the newly-announced dates go on sale Friday, June 23rd via Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. Polachek is touring in support of her recent album Desire, I Want To Turn Into You, one of the best records of the year so far.