Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The Armed Announce New Album Perfect Saviors, Share “Sport of Form” Featuring Julien Baker: Stream

Iggy Pop also stars in the song's music video

Advertisement
the armed perfect saviors sport of form stream
The Armed, photo by Aaron Jones
June 27, 2023 | 8:00am ET

    The Armed have readied a new album called Perfect Saviors. The hardcore band’s latest arrives in full August 25th, while lead single “Sport of Form” — featuring Julien Baker on the song, and Iggy Pop in its music video — is out now.

    The Armed call themselves The World’s Greatest Band, so it’s not surprising that they’d have some pretty strong words to say about the environment that inspired their next album. “Too much information has made us dumb and confused,” singer Tony Wolski offered in a statement. “Too many ways to connect have inadvertently led to isolation. And too much expectation has forced everyone to become a celebrity. Predictable primal dangers have given way to newer social ones. And the result is a world that is confounding and terrifying — but ultimately still beautiful. We hope this record is exactly all of that, too. Perfect Saviors is our completely unironic, sincere effort to create the biggest, greatest rock album of the 21st century.”

    Related Video

    To achieve such a feat, the band enlisted a lengthy list of collaborators, including Baker, Sarah Tudzin, Mark Guiliana, Patrick Shiroishi, Justin Meldal-Johnsen, Troy Van Leeuwen, Eric Avery, and Josh Klinghoffer. Wolski produced the album alongside Ben Chisholm and Van Leeuwen, while Alan Moulder provided mixing.

    Advertisement

    “Sport of Form” pairs sweetly harmonized vocals with super heavy, EDM-level bass. Of the track, Wolski explained, “There are two types of sport — those of measure and those of form. A sport of measure like basketball, football, or soccer has a point system and a sort of binary path to victory. A sport of form is something like diving, figure skating, or bodybuilding — something with evolving standards and a layer of subjectivity and some sort of critical component.”

    The singer continued, “The world that surrounds us is complex, and our lives are truly more akin to a sport of form than one of measure. Yet, so many people see it as exactly the opposite. Lyrically, this song is about the human need to win a game that we’re not even actually playing. Sonically, it is a reflection of that cognitive dissonance through a constant whiplash between beauty and ugliness, severity and tenderness, obscenity and grace.”

    Pre-orders for Perfect Saviors are ongoing. This summer, The Armed will support Van Leeuwen’s band Queens of the Stone Age on tour before heading out on their own tour in the fall. Grab tickets to all of their upcoming dates here.

    Advertisement

    The Armed’s last album was 2021’s ULTRAPOP

    Perfect Saviors Artwork:

    the armed perfect saviors album artwork

    Perfect Saviors Tracklist:
    01. Sport of Measure
    02. FKA World
    03. Clone
    04. Modern Vanity
    05. Everything’s Glitter
    06. Burned Mind
    07. Sport of Form
    09. Vatican Under Construction
    10. Liar 2
    11. In Heaven
    12. Public Grieving

    The Armed 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/03 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill !
    08/04 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage !
    08/05 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE Outdoors !
    08/07 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater !
    08/08 — Philadelphia, PA @ D Pavilion at the Mann !
    08/09 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem !
    08/11 — Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena !
    08/12 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !
    08/14 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem !
    08/15 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater !
    08/16 — Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit !
    08/18 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre !
    08/19 — Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater !
    10/19 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey ^
    10/21 — San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall  ^
    10/23 — Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^
    10/24 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos ^
    11/16 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club *
    11/18 — Baltimore, MD @ Boston Sound Stage *
    12/15 — Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall #
    12/16 — Chicago, IL @ Metro #

    ! = w/ Queens of the Stone Age
    ^ = w/ Shutups
    * = w/ SPACED
    # = w/ Model/Actriz

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

jeff rosenstock hellmode new album doubt new song video stream

Jeff Rosenstock Announces New Album HELLMODE, Shares "DOUBT": Stream

June 27, 2023

mammoth wvh

Wolfgang Van Halen's New Mammoth WVH Song "Take a Bow" Recorded with Dad Eddie's Guitar and Amp: Stream

June 27, 2023

local natives paradise

Local Natives Reveal Origins of New Song "Paradise": Exclusive

June 27, 2023

3rd Secret new band

3rd Secret (Nirvana, Soundgarden, Pearl Jam Members) Release Second Album: Stream

June 26, 2023

Animal Collective defeat not a suite new single song stream

Animal Collective Share New 22-Minute Single "Defeat": Stream

June 26, 2023

Zach Bryan audio clips tease new album stream

Zach Bryan Teases New Album With 10 Audio Clips: Stream

June 26, 2023

the swell season the answer is yes new song video stream

The Swell Season Return with "The Answer Is Yes," Their First New Music in Over 10 Years: Stream

June 26, 2023

Public Image Ltd. car chase end of the world

Public Image Ltd. Share New Song "Car Chase": Stream

June 24, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The Armed Announce New Album Perfect Saviors, Share "Sport of Form" Featuring Julien Baker: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter