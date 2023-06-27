The Breeders Announce Last Splash 30th Anniversary Edition, 2023 Tour Dates

The Breeders have spent the past three decades crashing on the last splash. The ’90s alt-rock legends are celebrating the occasion with Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition), plus 2023 tour dates where they’ll play the 1993 record in its entirety. You can preview the reissue now with a newly-unearthed track from the era called “Go Man Go,” co-written with Pixies vocalist Black Francis.

Then composed of twin sisters Kim and Kelley Deal along with Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson, The Breeders rose to international fame with Last Splash, their sophomore album. Along with a double-LP of the original tracklist — including classics like “Cannonball” and “Drivin’ on 9” — comes a one-sided etched 12” disc containing “Go Man Go,” as well as a version of “Divine Hammer” with Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis on lead vocals, appropriately titled “Divine Mascis.” The remaster was cut at half speed at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell, and pre-orders are ongoing.

Related Video

The Breeders’ headlining tour dates will take them across North America this fall, and they’ll be playing Last Splash in its entirety; they also have previously-announced shows coming up with Foo Fighters.

Advertisement

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30th via Ticketmaster. You can also check for deals StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

Watch a brand-new music video for “Go Man Go” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) and The Breeders’ 2023 tour dates.

Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) Artwork:

Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) Tracklist:

01. New Year

02. Cannonball

03. Invisible Man

04. No Aloha

01. Roi

02. Do You Love Me Now?

03. Flipside

04. I Just Wanna Get Along

05. Mad Lucas

06. Divine Hammer

07. S.O.S

08. Hag

09. Saints

10. Drivin’ on 9

11. Roi (Reprise)

Advertisement

12”

01. Go Man Go

02. Divine Mascis

The Breeders 2023 Tour Dates:

08/03 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *

08/06 – Big Sky, MT @ Wildlands Festival

08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *

08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *

08/25-26 – Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Music Festival

09/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ^

09/08 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^

09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest

09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now. Festival

09/19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *

09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore %

09/21 – Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore %

09/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater %

09/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %

10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort *

10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *

10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival

10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory #

10/22 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library #

10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #

10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount #

* = w/ Foo Fighters

^ = w/ Horsegirl

% = w/ Screaming Females

# = w/ Belly