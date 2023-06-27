Menu
The Breeders Announce Last Splash 30th Anniversary Edition, 2023 Tour Dates

Stream the newly-unearthed B-side "Go Man Go"

The Breeders circa 1993, photo by Kevin Westenberg
June 27, 2023 | 12:30pm ET

    The Breeders have spent the past three decades crashing on the last splash. The ’90s alt-rock legends are celebrating the occasion with Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition), plus 2023 tour dates where they’ll play the 1993 record in its entirety. You can preview the reissue now with a newly-unearthed track from the era called “Go Man Go,” co-written with Pixies vocalist Black Francis.

    Then composed of twin sisters Kim and Kelley Deal along with Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson, The Breeders rose to international fame with Last Splash, their sophomore album. Along with a double-LP of the original tracklist — including classics like “Cannonball” and “Drivin’ on 9” — comes a one-sided etched 12” disc containing “Go Man Go,” as well as a version of “Divine Hammer” with Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis on lead vocals, appropriately titled “Divine Mascis.” The remaster was cut at half speed at Abbey Road Studios by Miles Showell, and pre-orders are ongoing.

    Related Video

    The Breeders’ headlining tour dates will take them across North America this fall, and they’ll be playing Last Splash in its entirety; they also have previously-announced shows coming up with Foo Fighters.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, June 30th via Ticketmaster. You can also check for deals StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

    Watch a brand-new music video for “Go Man Go” below, and then keep scrolling to see the details for Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) and The Breeders’ 2023 tour dates.

    Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) Artwork:

    Last Splash (30th Anniversary Original Analog Edition) Tracklist:
    01. New Year
    02. Cannonball
    03. Invisible Man
    04. No Aloha
    01. Roi
    02. Do You Love Me Now?
    03. Flipside
    04. I Just Wanna Get Along
    05. Mad Lucas
    06. Divine Hammer
    07. S.O.S
    08. Hag
    09. Saints
    10. Drivin’ on 9
    11. Roi (Reprise)

    12”
    01. Go Man Go
    02. Divine Mascis

    The Breeders 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/03 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory
    08/04 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena *
    08/06 – Big Sky, MT @ Wildlands Festival
    08/08 – West Valley City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre *
    08/10 – Stateline, NV @ Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena at Harveys *
    08/25-26 – Abiquiu, NM @ Ghost Ranch Music Festival
    09/07 – Cleveland, OH @ Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ^
    09/08 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! ^
    09/15 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
    09/17 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Sea.Hear.Now. Festival
    09/19 – Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater *
    09/20 – Philadelphia, PA @ Fillmore %
    09/21 – Silver Springs, MD @ Fillmore %
    09/23 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theater %
    09/24 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues %
    10/03 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort *
    10/05 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center *
    10/06-08 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
    10/13-15 – Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits Music Festival
    10/19 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern #
    10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Observatory #
    10/22 – Big Sur, CA @ Henry Miller Library #
    10/23 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield #
    10/25 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount #

    * = w/ Foo Fighters
    ^ = w/ Horsegirl
    % = w/ Screaming Females
    # = w/ Belly

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

Artists

