The Cult Announce 2023 US Tour

UK rock legends The Cult have announced a run of 2023 US tour dates, including a fall run featuring support from Cold Cave.

Following their current Summer UK/European jaunt, The Cult will play three Midwest shows in July, including a set at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee. The fall outing kicks off with an appearance at the Aftershock Festival on October 5th and wraps up with a two-night stand in Las Vegas on October 27th and 28th.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (June 15th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 16th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out concerts via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

“We are thrilled to announce these shows,” frontman Ian Astbury stated in a press release. “As we close the circle from ’83 to ’23, we are entering into this moment to celebrate with you all, what has been, and shall continue to be, The Cult’s continuing legacy.”

This year, founding members Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy are celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Cult, having originally formed under the name “Death Cult” in 1983. The group has released 11 studio LPs over that span, with 2022’s Under the Midnight Sun being the most recent.

Among their best-known songs are the ’80s classics “She Sells Sanctuary,” “Love Removal Machine,” and “Fire Woman.”

Below you can see a full list of The Cult’s 2023 tour dates. Get tickets here.

The Cult’s 2023 Tour Dates:

06/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique

06/15 – Stuttgart, DE @ LKA Longhorn

06/21 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

06/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

06/23 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Bilbao Music Legends Festival

06/25 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks

06/27 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park

06/29 – Kragujevac, RS @ Arsenal Fest

06/30 – Zagreb, HR @ SRC Salaata

07/01 – Pordenone, IT @ Pordenone Blues Festival

07/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle

07/05 – Halifax, UK @ Halifax Piece Hall

07/06 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre

07/12 – Northfield, OH @ Center Stage at MGM Northfield

07/13 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater

07/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival

10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival

10/06 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre *

10/08 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Soreng Theatre *

10/11 – Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

10/12 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House *

10/14 – Shelton, WA @ Little Creek Casino Resort – Skookum Event Center

10/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *

10/17 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery

10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *

10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *

10/21 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Aqua Caliente Rancho Mirage – The Show

10/26 – Chandler, AZ @ Gila River Hotels & Casino – The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass

10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *

10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *

* = w/ Cold Cave