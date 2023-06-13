Menu
The Cult Announce 2023 US Tour

Cold Cave will support the October run

The Cult, photo by Tim Cadiente
June 13, 2023 | 12:54pm ET

    UK rock legends The Cult have announced a run of 2023 US tour dates, including a fall run featuring support from Cold Cave.

    Following their current Summer UK/European jaunt, The Cult will play three Midwest shows in July, including a set at the Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival in Milwaukee. The fall outing kicks off with an appearance at the Aftershock Festival on October 5th and wraps up with a two-night stand in Las Vegas on October 27th and 28th.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale begins Thursday (June 15th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO. General ticket sales begin Friday (June 16th) at 10 a.m. local time. You can also look for deals or buy tickets to sold-out concerts via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    “We are thrilled to announce these shows,” frontman Ian Astbury stated in a press release. “As we close the circle from ’83 to ’23, we are entering into this moment to celebrate with you all, what has been, and shall continue to be, The Cult’s continuing legacy.”

    The Cult Detail New Album Under the Midnight Sun, Share “A Cut Inside”: Stream

    This year, founding members Astbury and guitarist Billy Duffy are celebrating the 40th anniversary of The Cult, having originally formed under the name “Death Cult” in 1983. The group has released 11 studio LPs over that span, with 2022’s Under the Midnight Sun being the most recent.

    Among their best-known songs are the ’80s classics “She Sells Sanctuary,” “Love Removal Machine,” and “Fire Woman.”

    Below you can see a full list of The Cult’s 2023 tour dates. Get tickets here.

    The Cult’s 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/14 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
    06/15 – Stuttgart, DE @ LKA Longhorn
    06/21 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera
    06/22 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz
    06/23 – Bilbao, ES @ BBK Bilbao Music Legends Festival
    06/25 – Lausanne, CH @ Les Docks
    06/27 – Budapest, HU @ Budapest Park
    06/29 – Kragujevac, RS @ Arsenal Fest
    06/30 – Zagreb, HR @ SRC Salaata
    07/01 – Pordenone, IT @ Pordenone Blues Festival
    07/04 – Cardiff, UK @ Cardiff Castle
    07/05 – Halifax, UK @ Halifax Piece Hall
    07/06 – Scarborough, UK @ Scarborough Open Air Theatre
    07/12 – Northfield, OH @ Center Stage at MGM Northfield
    07/13 – Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center Theater
    07/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ Harley-Davidson Homecoming Festival
    10/05 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock Festival
    10/06 – Reno, NV @ Grand Sierra Resort & Casino – Grand Theatre *
    10/08 – Eugene, OR @ Hult Center for the Performing Arts – Soreng Theatre *
    10/11 – Spokane, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
    10/12 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House *
    10/14 – Shelton, WA @ Little Creek Casino Resort – Skookum Event Center
    10/15 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre *
    10/17 – Saratoga, CA @ The Mountain Winery
    10/19 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *
    10/20 – San Diego, CA @ Humphreys Concerts by the Bay *
    10/21 – Rancho Mirage, CA @ Aqua Caliente Rancho Mirage – The Show
    10/26 – Chandler, AZ @ Gila River Hotels & Casino – The Showroom at Wild Horse Pass
    10/27 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *
    10/28 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Pearl *

    * = w/ Cold Cave

