The Darkness Announce Permission to Land 20th Anniversary US Tour

The fall trek commemorates 20 years of the UK band's debut album

June 6, 2023 | 10:55am ET

    The Darkness have announced a Fall 2023 US tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Permission to Land and its hit single “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”

    The UK hard rockers will kick things off on October 3rd in San Francisco and stay out until an October 22nd date in Washington, D.C. (a UK/European leg will then follow in November). For each show, the band will perform Permission to Land in its entirety, as well as a “best of the rest” portion of the set.

    A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for the US dates launches Thursday, June 8th)at 10 a.m. local time using the code DISCO, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster.

    You can also pick up tickets via StubHub — where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    “When Permission to Land landed, 20 short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe,” commented frontman Justin Hawkins in a press release. “As if by magic, rock wasn’t dead! Fun wasn’t banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again… Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next 20! The Darkness. The best. For you. Forever.”

    Keep an eye out for news regarding a deluxe edition of Permission to Land — affectionately dubbed Permission to Land…Again — due out this fall via Warner Music.

    Below you can see a full list of The Darkness’ 2023 tour dates. Get tickets to the US run here, and to the European dates here.

    The Darkness’ 2023 Tour Dates:
    10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
    10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
    10/07 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
    10/10 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
    10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
    10/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
    10/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
    10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
    10/17 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
    10/18 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    10/21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    10/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
    11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
    11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
    11/09 – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik
    11/11 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
    11/13 – Rome, IT @ Orion
    11/14 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
    11/15 – Modena, IT @ Vox
    11/17 – Prattlen, CH @ Z7
    11/18 – Den, LU @ Atelier
    11/20 – Bern, CH @ Muhle Hunziken
    11/22 – Brussels, BE @ AB
    11/23 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
    11/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max

