The Darkness Announce Permission to Land 20th Anniversary US Tour

The Darkness have announced a Fall 2023 US tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Permission to Land and its hit single “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”

The UK hard rockers will kick things off on October 3rd in San Francisco and stay out until an October 22nd date in Washington, D.C. (a UK/European leg will then follow in November). For each show, the band will perform Permission to Land in its entirety, as well as a “best of the rest” portion of the set.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for the US dates launches Thursday, June 8th)at 10 a.m. local time using the code DISCO, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster.

“When Permission to Land landed, 20 short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe,” commented frontman Justin Hawkins in a press release. “As if by magic, rock wasn’t dead! Fun wasn’t banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again… Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next 20! The Darkness. The best. For you. Forever.”

Keep an eye out for news regarding a deluxe edition of Permission to Land — affectionately dubbed Permission to Land…Again — due out this fall via Warner Music.

Below you can see a full list of The Darkness’ 2023 tour dates. Get tickets to the US run here, and to the European dates here.

The Darkness’ 2023 Tour Dates:

10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

10/07 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/10 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall

10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

10/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall

10/17 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

10/18 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast

11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle

11/09 – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik

11/11 – Munich, DE @ Technikum

11/13 – Rome, IT @ Orion

11/14 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

11/15 – Modena, IT @ Vox

11/17 – Prattlen, CH @ Z7

11/18 – Den, LU @ Atelier

11/20 – Bern, CH @ Muhle Hunziken

11/22 – Brussels, BE @ AB

11/23 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale

11/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max