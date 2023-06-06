The Darkness Announce Permission to Land 20th Anniversary US Tour

The Darkness have announced a Fall 2023 US tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album Permission to Land and its hit single “I Believe in a Thing Called Love.”
The UK hard rockers will kick things off on October 3rd in San Francisco and stay out until an October 22nd date in Washington, D.C. (a UK/European leg will then follow in November). For each show, the band will perform Permission to Land in its entirety, as well as a “best of the rest” portion of the set.
A Live Nation ticket pre-sale for the US dates launches Thursday, June 8th)at 10 a.m. local time using the code DISCO, followed by a general on-sale on Friday, June 9th via Ticketmaster.
“When Permission to Land landed, 20 short years ago, we were bathed in shock and awe,” commented frontman Justin Hawkins in a press release. “As if by magic, rock wasn’t dead! Fun wasn’t banned! And Spandex was almost acceptable again… Well, guess what? Twenty years on, the same rules apply. So please to squeeze yourselves into those inappropriate leggings, back-comb your mullet, splash on a big handful of attitude, and come celebrate with us! We promise everything and we deliver, every time. Bring on the next 20! The Darkness. The best. For you. Forever.”
Keep an eye out for news regarding a deluxe edition of Permission to Land — affectionately dubbed Permission to Land…Again — due out this fall via Warner Music.
Below you can see a full list of The Darkness’ 2023 tour dates. Get tickets to the US run here, and to the European dates here.
The Darkness’ 2023 Tour Dates:
10/03 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
10/04 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
10/06 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
10/07 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
10/08 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/10 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
10/11 – Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/13 – Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre
10/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
10/15 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall
10/17 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
10/18 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
10/19 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/21 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
10/22 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
11/07 – Berlin, DE @ Admiralspalast
11/08 – Hamburg, DE @ Markthalle
11/09 – Cologne, DE @ Essigfabrik
11/11 – Munich, DE @ Technikum
11/13 – Rome, IT @ Orion
11/14 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz
11/15 – Modena, IT @ Vox
11/17 – Prattlen, CH @ Z7
11/18 – Den, LU @ Atelier
11/20 – Bern, CH @ Muhle Hunziken
11/22 – Brussels, BE @ AB
11/23 – Paris, FR @ La Cigale
11/24 – Amsterdam, NL @ Melkweg Max