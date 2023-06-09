Menu
The Hives Dust Off “Hate to Say I Told You So” on Howard Stern: Watch

The garage rock revivalists revisited their 2000 breakout single

The Howard Stern Show (Sirius XM)
June 9, 2023 | 11:11am ET

    The Hives appeared on The Howard Stern Show this week. Though the band are getting ready to share upcoming new album The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, they dug up their 2000 single “Hate to Say I Told You So” for this performance.

    “This song is the song that broke us through on a global scale,” vocalist Howlin’ Pelle said while introducing the track, his Swedish accent on full display. The garage rock crew, all decked out in their classic lighting-bolt suits, began the song with the same fiery energy they had back in the early 2000s.

    “Feel free to appreciate the precision and power of bass player The Johan and Only, playing this song which has aged like a fine wine,” Pelle ad-libbed over the song’s midpoint bass break. “The Hives have become old, wise souls trapped in young, sexy bodies. And so has their music.”

    Sure seems like they’re stoked to be back! Watch The Hives perform “Hate to Say I Told You So” on The Howard Stern Show below.

    The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, The Hives’ first studio album in over 10 years, arrives on August 11th. They previewed it with the single “Bogus Operandi,” as well as a Los Angeles warm-up show before they head out on their proper tour dates. Grab tickets at StubHub, where your order is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

