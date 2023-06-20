Menu
Foxing and The Hotelier Announce Co-Headlining 10th Anniversary Tour

Celebrating the anniversaries of The Albatross and Home, Like Noplace Is There

Foxing (photo by Carlo Cavaluzzi) and The Hotelier (photo by Heather Kaplan)
June 20, 2023 | 3:03pm ET

    Foxing and The Hotelier are headed out on an expansive co-headlining tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their respective albums The Albatross and Home, Like Noplace There Is.

    After kicking off their tour in Pittsburgh on November 1st, the emo revivalists will continue with stops in Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and many more before wrapping up in Denver on February 28th. See the full touring itinerary below.

    A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Thursday, June 21st (use access code DISCO) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, June 23rd via Ticketmaster.

    Once tickets are on sale, you can also find them at StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program. StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand

    The Albatross turns 10 years old this year. In that time we’ve been around the world and had the privilege to do things we’d only dreamed of previously,” Foxing wrote on Instagram. “We’ve grown so much as people since then, and made so many friends along the way. Chief among those friends we’ve made have been The Hotelier.”

    In an Instagram post of their own, The Hotelier added, “We will be touring with Foxing as a celebration of HLNPIT, The Albatross, ourselves then, ourselves now, and our friendships we hold to this day. How time flies.”

    Back in 2014, Foxing and The Hotelier first toured together following the release of The Albatross in November 2013 and Home, Like Noplace There in February 2014. Read about the latter project in our list of the Top 15 emo albums in the last 15 years.

    The Hotelier and Foxing 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
    11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
    11/02 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
    11/03 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
    11/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
    11/05 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
    11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
    11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
    11/10 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
    11/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick
    11/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    11/14 – Washington, DC @ The Howard
    11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA
    11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
    11/17 – New York, NY @ Racket
    11/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    11/19 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
    02/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    02/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    02/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
    02/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
    02/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    02/13 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    02/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
    02/16 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
    02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
    02/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
    02/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
    02/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    02/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
    02/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    02/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
    02/28 – Denver, CO @ Summit

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

