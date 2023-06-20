Foxing and The Hotelier Announce Co-Headlining 10th Anniversary Tour

Foxing and The Hotelier are headed out on an expansive co-headlining tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their respective albums The Albatross and Home, Like Noplace There Is.

After kicking off their tour in Pittsburgh on November 1st, the emo revivalists will continue with stops in Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and many more before wrapping up in Denver on February 28th. See the full touring itinerary below.

A Live Nation pre-sale will begin on Thursday, June 21st (use access code DISCO) ahead of the general on-sale slated for Friday, June 23rd via Ticketmaster.

“The Albatross turns 10 years old this year. In that time we’ve been around the world and had the privilege to do things we’d only dreamed of previously,” Foxing wrote on Instagram. “We’ve grown so much as people since then, and made so many friends along the way. Chief among those friends we’ve made have been The Hotelier.”

In an Instagram post of their own, The Hotelier added, “We will be touring with Foxing as a celebration of HLNPIT, The Albatross, ourselves then, ourselves now, and our friendships we hold to this day. How time flies.”

Back in 2014, Foxing and The Hotelier first toured together following the release of The Albatross in November 2013 and Home, Like Noplace There in February 2014. Read about the latter project in our list of the Top 15 emo albums in the last 15 years.

The Hotelier and Foxing 2023-2024 Tour Dates:

11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

11/02 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s

11/03 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East

11/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

11/05 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck

11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line

11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

11/10 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace

11/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick

11/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

11/14 – Washington, DC @ The Howard

11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA

11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

11/17 – New York, NY @ Racket

11/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

11/19 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair

02/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

02/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

02/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)

02/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham

02/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

02/13 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

02/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

02/16 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater

02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

02/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

02/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall

02/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

02/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

02/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex

02/28 – Denver, CO @ Summit