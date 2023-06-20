Foxing and The Hotelier Announce Co-Headlining 10th Anniversary Tour

Foxing and The Hotelier are headed out on an expansive co-headlining tour to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their respective albums The Albatross and Home, Like Noplace There Is.
After kicking off their tour in Pittsburgh on November 1st, the emo revivalists will continue with stops in Nashville, Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and many more before wrapping up in Denver on February 28th. See the full touring itinerary below.
“The Albatross turns 10 years old this year. In that time we’ve been around the world and had the privilege to do things we’d only dreamed of previously,” Foxing wrote on Instagram. “We’ve grown so much as people since then, and made so many friends along the way. Chief among those friends we’ve made have been The Hotelier.”
In an Instagram post of their own, The Hotelier added, “We will be touring with Foxing as a celebration of HLNPIT, The Albatross, ourselves then, ourselves now, and our friendships we hold to this day. How time flies.”
Back in 2014, Foxing and The Hotelier first toured together following the release of The Albatross in November 2013 and Home, Like Noplace There in February 2014. Read about the latter project in our list of the Top 15 emo albums in the last 15 years.
The Hotelier and Foxing 2023-2024 Tour Dates:
11/01 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre
11/02 – Columbus, OH @ Skully’s
11/03 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East
11/04 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
11/05 – Lawrence, KS @ The Bottleneck
11/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line
11/08 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall
11/10 – Toronto, ON @ Lee’s Palace
11/11 – Detroit, MI @ The Magic Stick
11/12 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
11/14 – Washington, DC @ The Howard
11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ The TLA
11/16 – Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg
11/17 – New York, NY @ Racket
11/18 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
11/19 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair
02/07 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
02/08 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
02/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade (Heaven)
02/10 – Orlando, FL @ The Beacham
02/12 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
02/13 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
02/14 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
02/16 – Mesa, AZ @ Nile Theater
02/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater
02/18 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
02/20 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
02/21 – San Francisco, CA @ August Hall
02/23 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
02/24 – Vancouver, BC @ Hollywood Theatre
02/25 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
02/27 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex
02/28 – Denver, CO @ Summit