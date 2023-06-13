The HU and Asking Alexandria Announce Co-Headlining 2023 US Tour

Mongolian folk-metal act The HU and UK rockers Asking Alexandria are teaming up for a co-headlining 2023 US tour. The outing, dubbed the “Psycho Thunder Tour,” will feature support from Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36.

The tour kicks off August 30th in San Antonio, Texas, and runs through an October 8th gig in Los Angeles. A Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (June 15th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO, while general sales begin on Friday (June 16th). Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

The HU are touring in support of the upcoming deluxe version of their 2022 album, Rumble of Thunder. The expanded edition, due June 30th, features such guests as System of a Down’s Serj Tankian (“Black Thunder”), Alice in Chains’ William DuVall (“This Is Mongol”), and more.

Advertisement

Related Video

Asking Alexandria recently unveiled the single “Dark Void” from their upcoming album, Where Do We Go From Here?, due in the fall.

See the full list of dates for the “Psycho Thunder Tour” below, and pick up tickets here.

The HU, Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, and Zero 9:36 2023 Tour Dates:

08/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port

09/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum

09/02 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma ^

09/03 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

09/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

09/09 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

09/11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

09/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

09/13 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center

09/15 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center

09/16 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial

09/17 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive

09/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

09/22 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life ^

09/25 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory

09/26 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

09/27 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center

09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/ Eagles Club

10/01 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove

10/03 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium

10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union

10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock &

10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Industrial Sound

10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

Advertisement

& = festival date (The HU only)

* = festival date (Asking Alexandria only)

^ = festival Date (The HU & Asking Alexandria only)