Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

The HU and Asking Alexandria Announce Co-Headlining 2023 US Tour

The "Psycho Thunder Tour" will also feature Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36

Advertisement
The HU and Asking Alexandria tour
The HU (photo by Khishigsuren Baasan) and Asking Alexandria (photo by Wombatfire)
June 13, 2023 | 12:07pm ET

    Mongolian folk-metal act The HU and UK rockers Asking Alexandria are teaming up for a co-headlining 2023 US tour. The outing, dubbed the “Psycho Thunder Tour,” will feature support from Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36.

    The tour kicks off August 30th in San Antonio, Texas, and runs through an October 8th gig in Los Angeles. A Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (June 15th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO, while general sales begin on Friday (June 16th). Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.

    The HU are touring in support of the upcoming deluxe version of their 2022 album, Rumble of Thunder. The expanded edition, due June 30th, features such guests as System of a Down’s Serj Tankian (“Black Thunder”), Alice in Chains’ William DuVall (“This Is Mongol”), and more.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Asking Alexandria recently unveiled the single “Dark Void” from their upcoming album, Where Do We Go From Here?, due in the fall.

    See the full list of dates for the “Psycho Thunder Tour” below, and pick up tickets here.

    The HU, Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, and Zero 9:36 2023 Tour Dates:
    08/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
    09/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum
    09/02 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma ^
    09/03 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    09/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
    09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    09/09 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *
    09/11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
    09/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
    09/13 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
    09/15 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
    09/16 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial
    09/17 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
    09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive
    09/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
    09/22 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center
    09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life ^
    09/25 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
    09/26 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
    09/27 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
    09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/ Eagles Club
    10/01 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove
    10/03 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
    10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
    10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock &
    10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Industrial Sound
    10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern

    Advertisement

    & = festival date (The HU only)
    * = festival date (Asking Alexandria only)
    ^ = festival Date (The HU & Asking Alexandria only)

    The HU Asking Alexandria poster

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

les claypool 2023 tour dates frog brigade rock music news 2023 tickets

Les Claypool Expands Fearless Frog Brigade 2023 Reunion Tour Dates

June 13, 2023

the cult 2023 tour

The Cult Announce 2023 US Tour

June 13, 2023

full of hell 2023 tour

Full of Hell to Embark on Fall 2023 North American Tour

June 13, 2023

jinjer 2023 tour

Jinjer Announce 2023 North American Headlining Tour

June 13, 2023

The 1975

The 1975 Announce Biggest North American Tour of Their Career

June 13, 2023

bailey zimmerman tickets religiously the tour 2024 presale code onsale how to buy seats

How to Get Tickets to Bailey Zimmerman’s 2024 Tour

June 12, 2023

the wiggles tickets 2023 ready set wiggle tour onsale presale code

How to Get Tickets to The Wiggles' 2023 Tour

June 12, 2023

daniel caesar 2023 tour dates news music r&b pop tickets pre sale

Daniel Caesar Announces 2023 North American Tour Dates

June 12, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The HU and Asking Alexandria Announce Co-Headlining 2023 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Newsletter