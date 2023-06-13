The HU and Asking Alexandria Announce Co-Headlining 2023 US Tour

Mongolian folk-metal act The HU and UK rockers Asking Alexandria are teaming up for a co-headlining 2023 US tour. The outing, dubbed the “Psycho Thunder Tour,” will feature support from Bad Wolves and Zero 9:36.
The tour kicks off August 30th in San Antonio, Texas, and runs through an October 8th gig in Los Angeles. A Live Nation pre-sale starts Thursday (June 15th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code DISCO, while general sales begin on Friday (June 16th). Fans can also check for deals or pick up tickets to sold-out shows via StubHub, where your purchase is 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s Fan Protect program.
The HU are touring in support of the upcoming deluxe version of their 2022 album, Rumble of Thunder. The expanded edition, due June 30th, features such guests as System of a Down’s Serj Tankian (“Black Thunder”), Alice in Chains’ William DuVall (“This Is Mongol”), and more.
Asking Alexandria recently unveiled the single “Dark Void” from their upcoming album, Where Do We Go From Here?, due in the fall.
See the full list of dates for the “Psycho Thunder Tour” below, and pick up tickets here.
The HU, Asking Alexandria, Bad Wolves, and Zero 9:36 2023 Tour Dates:
08/30 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port
09/01 – Dallas, TX @ The Factory In Deep Ellum
09/02 – Pryor, OK @ Rocklahoma ^
09/03 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
09/05 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
09/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live
09/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
09/09 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *
09/11 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
09/12 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
09/13 – Bethlehem, PA @ The Wind Creek Event Center
09/15 – Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center
09/16 – Johnstown, PA @ 1st Summit Arena at Cambria County War Memorial
09/17 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
09/19 – Cleveland, OH @ TempleLive
09/20 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
09/22 – Ft Wayne, IN @ Piere’s Entertainment Center
09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life ^
09/25 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
09/26 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
09/27 – Green Bay, WI @ EPIC Event Center
09/29 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/ Eagles Club
10/01 – Council Bluffs, IA @ Harrah’s Stir Cove
10/03 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/04 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
10/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Aftershock &
10/07 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Industrial Sound
10/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern
& = festival date (The HU only)
* = festival date (Asking Alexandria only)
^ = festival Date (The HU & Asking Alexandria only)