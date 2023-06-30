Menu
The Japanese House Unveils New Album In the End It Always Does: Stream

The second studio effort from our June 2023 CoSign

the japanese house in the end it always does new album stream
The Japanese House, photo by Jay Seba
June 30, 2023 | 11:29am ET

    Our June 2023 CoSign Amber Bain, aka The Japanese House, has shared her second studio album, In the End It Always Does, via Dirty Hit. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

    In her CoSign interview, Bain tells Consequence she found comfort in working with producer Chloe Kraemer, who she describes as now one of her best friends. “She reflected myself back at me in a lot of ways,” she says. “These songs are all about queer experience and being a queer woman, and I think that working with another queer woman helped get those songs out and treat them with the kind of romance that they need and deserve.”

    Other collaborators on In the End include Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon (“Over There”), MUNA’s Katie Gavin (“One for Sorrow, Two for Joni Jones” and “Morning Pages”), and Matty Healy (“Sunshine Baby”) and George Daniel of The 1975, the latter of whom co-produced multiple tracks.

    In the End It Always Does marks the follow-up to 2019’s Good at Falling. Besides  the aforementioned “Sunshine Baby” and “One for Sorrow, Two for Joni Jones,” it was previewed by “Boyhood” and “Sad to Breathe.”

    In support of the album, Bain is heading out on a tour of Europe and North America. Grab your tickets here.

    the japanese house in the end it always does new album artwork

    In the End It Always Does Tracklist:
    01. Spot Dog
    02. Touching Yourself
    03. Sad to Breathe
    04. Over There
    05. Morning Pages
    06. Boyhood
    07. Indexical reminder of a morning well spent
    08. Friends
    09. Sunshine Baby
    10. Baby goes again
    11. You always get what you want
    12. One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones

Consequence may earn an affiliate commission via the purchase of tickets through the above links.

