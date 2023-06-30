The Japanese House Unveils New Album In the End It Always Does: Stream

Our June 2023 CoSign Amber Bain, aka The Japanese House, has shared her second studio album, In the End It Always Does, via Dirty Hit. Stream it via Apple Music or Spotify below.

In her CoSign interview, Bain tells Consequence she found comfort in working with producer Chloe Kraemer, who she describes as now one of her best friends. “She reflected myself back at me in a lot of ways,” she says. “These songs are all about queer experience and being a queer woman, and I think that working with another queer woman helped get those songs out and treat them with the kind of romance that they need and deserve.”

Other collaborators on In the End include Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon (“Over There”), MUNA’s Katie Gavin (“One for Sorrow, Two for Joni Jones” and “Morning Pages”), and Matty Healy (“Sunshine Baby”) and George Daniel of The 1975, the latter of whom co-produced multiple tracks.

Advertisement

In the End It Always Does marks the follow-up to 2019’s Good at Falling. Besides the aforementioned “Sunshine Baby” and “One for Sorrow, Two for Joni Jones,” it was previewed by “Boyhood” and “Sad to Breathe.”

In support of the album, Bain is heading out on a tour of Europe and North America. Grab your tickets here.

Advertisement

In the End It Always Does Tracklist:

01. Spot Dog

02. Touching Yourself

03. Sad to Breathe

04. Over There

05. Morning Pages

06. Boyhood

07. Indexical reminder of a morning well spent

08. Friends

09. Sunshine Baby

10. Baby goes again

11. You always get what you want

12. One for sorrow, two for Joni Jones