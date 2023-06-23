The Japanese House and Matty Healy Cover Shania Twain’s “It Only Hurts When I’m Breathing”: Watch

The Japanese House and frequent collaborator Matty Healy teamed up again to play a SiriusXM session. While in the studio, the duo performed their new song “Sunshine Baby,” as well as a cover of Shania Twain’s “It Only Hurts When I’m Breathing.” Check out clips of both performances below.

In their cover, Amber Bain and Healy remove the keys and background vocals that make the original “It Only Hurts When I’m Breathing” feel slightly dated. Instead, the artists give the acoustic guitar at the heart of the track room to breathe, finger picking a delicate melody that turns the pop ballad into something of a folk song.

The SiriusXM session comes as The Japanese House promotes In the End It Always Does, her second full-length album. Chloe Kraemer produced the LP, while the Healy collaboration “Sunshine Baby” features extra production from his The 1975 bandmate, George Daniel. The record arrives June 30th via Dirty Hit, and pre-orders are ongoing.

The Japanese House has an extensive tour of the UK and North America mapped out for the rest of 2023.