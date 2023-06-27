Menu
The Jesus & Mary Chain Announce Live Album Sunset 666, Share “Sometimes Always”: Stream

Recorded in 2018 while they were opening for Nine Inch Nails at the Hollywood Palladium

jesus mary chain live album sunset 666 2018 los angeles hollywood palladium sometimes always
The Jesus and Mary Chain, photo by Melinda Oswandel
June 27, 2023 | 3:20pm ET

    The Jesus & Mary Chain have announced a new live album titled Sunset 666, out August 4th via Fuzz Club. Recorded in 2018 while the band was opening for Nine Inch Nails in Los Angeles, it includes a version of “Sometimes Always” with former Belle & Sebastian singer Isobel Campbell. Hear that below.

    Sunset 666 was recorded during a run of six shows at the Hollywood Palladium and spans the Scottish alt-rockers’ discography from 1985’s Psychocandy through their 2017 comeback album, Damage and Joy. The first 12 tracks capture The Jesus and Mary Chain’s full set from the final date on December 15th, 2018, while the latter five were recorded at the show that took place four days prior.

    Besides “Sometimes Always,” Campbell guests on “Black and Blues” as a fill-in for Sky Ferreira. The album will be available in digital, CD, and multiple vinyl formats. Pre-orders are ongoing. Check out the artwork and tracklist below the jump.

    On the newly released live rendition of the Stoned & Dethroned cut “Sometimes Always,” Campbell admirably stands in for Mazzy Star’s Hope Sandoval, who guested on the 1994 original. Her voice blends well with Jesus and Mary Chain singer Jim Reid, and you can hear the crowd demonstrate their approval at the end of the performance.

    The Jesus & Mary Chain have a handful of upcoming appearances at festivals like Spain’s Primavera Weekender. Grab your tickets here.

    Sunset 666 Artwork:

    jesus mary chain live album sunset 666 artwork

    Sunset 666 Tracklist:
    01. Just Like Honey *
    02. Sometimes Always (feat. Isobel Campbell) *
    03. Black and Blues (feat. Isobel Campbell) *
    04. Amputation *
    05. All Things Pass *
    06. Some Candy Talking *
    07. Head On *
    08. The Living End *
    09. Cracking Up *
    10. Teenage Lust *
    11. I Hate Rock ‘N’ Roll *
    12. Reverence *
    13. Blues from a Gun ^
    14. Far Gone and Out ^
    15. Between Planets ^
    16. Halfway to Crazy ^
    17. In a Hole ^

    * = Recorded on December 15th, 2018
    ^ = Recorded on December 11th, 2018

The Jesus & Mary Chain Announce Live Album Sunset 666, Share "Sometimes Always": Stream

