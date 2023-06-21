Fan Chant: THE NEW SIX Lean Into Nostalgia with New EP BOYHOOD

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

As soon as “Kick It 4 Now” starts, it’s clear what kind of song THE NEW SIX (TNX) have prepared. The six-member act didn’t hold back when it came to conjuring throwback sounds and aesthetics for the lead single off their new mini-album, titled BOYHOOD. From the outfits to the synths and choreography, “Kick It 4 Now” feels like a clear nod to a bygone era of boy bands.

THE NEW SIX (Kyungjun, Taehun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun) debuted in spring of 2022 under P NATION, the label and management company led by K-pop legend PSY, which Hyunsoo describes as “very caring and friendly.”

The group was forged in the fires of a competition show called Loud, a new entry into South Korean “survival” shows that requires aspiring performers to demonstrate their skills in the hopes of making the lineup for an idol group. The young men who made the cut for THE NEW SIX are the members of the first boy group for the label.

Watch the music video for “Kick It 4 Now” and read on for the full Q+A with the rising band.