Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Fan Chant: THE NEW SIX Lean Into Nostalgia with New EP BOYHOOD

The group reflects on working with PSY, their love of SUGA of BTS, and more

Advertisement
the new six kick it 4 now boyhood interview
THE NEW SIX, photo courtesy of P NATION
Mary Siroky
Follow
June 21, 2023 | 1:44pm ET

    Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

    As soon as “Kick It 4 Now” starts, it’s clear what kind of song THE NEW SIX (TNX) have prepared. The six-member act didn’t hold back when it came to conjuring throwback sounds and aesthetics for the lead single off their new mini-album, titled BOYHOOD. From the outfits to the synths and choreography, “Kick It 4 Now” feels like a clear nod to a bygone era of boy bands.

    THE NEW SIX (Kyungjun, Taehun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun) debuted in spring of 2022 under P NATION, the label and management company led by K-pop legend PSY, which Hyunsoo describes as “very caring and friendly.”

    Advertisement

    The group was forged in the fires of a competition show called Loud, a new entry into South Korean “survival” shows that requires aspiring performers to demonstrate their skills in the hopes of making the lineup for an idol group. The young men who made the cut for THE NEW SIX are the members of the first boy group for the label.

    Watch the music video for “Kick It 4 Now” and read on for the full Q+A with the rising band.

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

upsahl hometowns of consequence favorite venue valley bar phoenix arizona

UPSAHL's Favorite Hometown Venue Is Phoenix's Valley Bar: "It's Punk Rock as Fuck"

June 21, 2023

Spider-Man Across the Spider-Verse Music

Behind the Score for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: "Let's Just Throw Everything at This"

June 21, 2023

Jonny Greenwood Jarak Qaribak interview Dudu Tassa

Jonny Greenwood Had to "Unlearn" Western Music Theory for Jarak Qaribak

June 21, 2023

asteroid city wes anderson dialogue

The Asteroid City Cast Says Wes Anderson’s Dialogue Is “Like Music”

June 16, 2023

Home Is Where the whaler track by track interview breakdown

Home Is Where Break Down New Album The Whaler Track by Track: Exclusive

June 16, 2023

osees hometowns of consequence half dozen favorite venues goon music video

OSEES’ Favorite Hometown Venue Is LA’s Zebulon: “Stiff Drinks, Good Staff, Great Sound”

June 15, 2023

queens of the stone age josh homme interview in times new roman

Queens of the Stone Age's Josh Homme Is “Addicted to Risking It All”

June 15, 2023

killer mike michael interview new album run the jewels

Killer Mike on Taking Off His "Mask" and Becoming Michael

June 15, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Fan Chant: THE NEW SIX Lean Into Nostalgia with New EP BOYHOOD

Menu Shop Search Newsletter